Saturday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Poland Seminary 53, Jefferson Area 35

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division I=

Region 1=

Cle. St. Joseph 66, Amherst Steele 16

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 59, Warren Harding 56, OT

Region 2=

Perrysburg 51, Holland Springfield 43

Shaker Hts. Hathaway Brown 49, Avon Lake 44

Tol. Start 38, Tol. St. Ursula 30

Wapakoneta 54, Mansfield Madison 30

Region 3=

Logan 45, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 42

Thomas Worthington 42, Gahanna Lincoln 40

Division II=

Region 5=

Alliance Marlington 56, Girard 39

Bay Village Bay 53, Cle. Hts. Beaumont 41

Beloit W. Branch 54, Alliance 11

Can. South 43, Struthers 25

Canal Fulton Northwest 47, Rocky River Lutheran W. 24

Chagrin Falls Kenston 41, Chardon NDCL 38

Chesterland W. Geauga 41, Youngs. Mooney 37

Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 57, Akr. Springfield 13

Gates Mills Gilmour 54, Tallmadge 27

Gates Mills Hawken 43, Lodi Cloverleaf 30

Oberlin Firelands 41, Wooster Triway 33

Perry 53, Cortland Lakeview 19

Salem 49, Streetsboro 30

Shaker Hts. Laurel 73, Cle. Cent. Cath. 17

Zanesville Maysville 50, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 30

Region 6=

Copley 39, Akr. Buchtel 27

Norton 56, E. Cle. Shaw 19

Richfield Revere 58, Parma Hts. Holy Name 22

STVM 43, Rocky River 42

Tol. Cent. Cath. 60, Lima Shawnee 48, OT

Region 7=

Dover 49, Uhrichsville Claymont 33

Dresden Tri-Valley def. Lisbon Beaver, forfeit

McArthur Vinton County 61, Gallipolis Gallia 20

Minerva 63, New Concord John Glenn 49

Steubenville 52, Philo 38

Warsaw River View 56, Millersburg W. Holmes 22

Wintersville Indian Creek 75, Byesville Meadowbrook 31

Zanesville 57, E. Liverpool 19

Region 8=

Eaton 66, St. Paris Graham 53

Trotwood-Madison 56, Greenville 32

Division III=

Region 9=

Apple Creek Waynedale 60, Akr. Manchester 13

Brookfield 48, Hanoverton United 41

Canfield S. Range 59, Mineral Ridge 15

Columbiana Crestview 51, Leavittsburg LaBrae 42

Creston Norwayne 53, Rittman 16

Doylestown Chippewa 50, Independence 35

E. Palestine 52, Burton Berkshire 34

Elyria Cath. 56, West Salem Northwestern 45

Garrettsville Garfield 67, Conneaut 22

Massillon Tuslaw 64, Brooklyn 23

Navarre Fairless 39, Smithville 34

Rootstown 49, Orwell Grand Valley 30

Warren Champion 49, Columbiana 48

Warrensville Hts. 77, Wickliffe 15

Youngs. Ursuline 65, Youngs. Liberty 46

Region 10=

Johnstown 49, Richwood N. Union 48

Johnstown Northridge 64, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 29

Pemberville Eastwood 67, Metamora Evergreen 51

Region 12=

W. Jefferson 62, Marion Pleasant 54, OT

Worthington Christian 62, Amanda-Clearcreek 23

Division IV=

Region 13=

Berlin Center Western Reserve 55, Ashtabula St. John 10

Bristol 42, Youngs. Valley Christian 37

Caldwell 49, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 47

Cornerstone Christian 42, Hartville Lake Center Christian 37

Cortland Maplewood 49, Salineville Southern 23

Cuyahoga Hts. 43, Columbia Station Columbia 22

Dalton 56, Kidron Cent. Christian 31

E. Can. 47, Leetonia 42

Loudonville 71, Andrews Osborne Academy 63

McDonald 96, Southington Chalker 16

N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 62, Windham 31

New Matamoras Frontier 46, Hannibal River 41

New Middletown Spring. 48, Vienna Mathews 31

Newton Falls 52, Lowellville 16

Shadyside 69, Beallsville 34

Zanesville Rosecrans 44, Sarahsville Shenandoah 42

Region 14=

New Washington Buckeye Cent. 74, Lakeside Danbury 18

Region 15=

Fairfield Christian 56, Tree of Life 43

Galion Northmor 52, Howard E. Knox 38

Morral Ridgedale 42, London Madison Plains 31

Newark Cath. 78, Granville Christian 17

Portsmouth Notre Dame 66, Mowrystown Whiteoak 21

Sugar Grove Berne Union 70, Cols. Wellington 17

Region 16=

New Knoxville 68, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 16

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/