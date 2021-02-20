Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Archbishop Ryan 67, Father Judge 41
Armstrong 68, Freeport 33
Austin 42, Port Allegany 41
Beaver Area 61, Hopewell 26
Bishop Guilfoyle 60, Central Cambria 35
Butler 74, Pine-Richland 71, OT
Carmichaels 77, Bentworth 29
Central Bucks East 65, Bensalem 58
Central Bucks South 49, William Tennent 42
Charleroi 78, Brownsville 38
Chester 72, Bartram 34
Conrad Weiser 67, Exeter 49
Elk Lake 60, Blue Ridge 30
Ellwood City 58, Beaver Falls 46
Elwood City Riverside 66, Mohawk 61
Erie McDowell 67, General McLane 36
Fairview 77, Erie First Christian Academy 35
Fort Leboeuf 62, Cambridge Springs 42
Fox Chapel 69, Baldwin 45
George School 63, Germantown Friends 51
Governor Mifflin 53, Daniel Boone 48
Greater Johnstown 70, Cambria Heights 36
Grove City 62, Slippery Rock 29
Harbor Creek 62, Meadville 54
Hempfield 48, Franklin Regional 36
Hempfield Area 48, Franklin Regional 36
Highlands 65, Mars 52
Holy Ghost Prep 52, Souderton 33
Imhotep Charter 67, Plymouth-Whitemarsh 45
Jenkintown 71, Lincoln Leadership 46
Kennett 58, Avon Grove 47
Lake-Lehman 42, Nanticoke Area 25
Marple Newtown 52, Ridley 38
Millersburg 66, Lancaster Country Day 60
Montrose 56, Carbondale 53
Muhlenberg 82, Twin Valley 56
New Hope-Solebury 46, Council Rock North 37
North Pocono 71, Honesdale 24
Notre Dame-Green Pond 84, Southern Lehigh 72
Oil City 50, Redbank Valley 42
Parkland 76, Catasauqua 51
Penn Cambria 60, Bishop Carroll 55
Penn Hills 80, Westinghouse 45
Penn-Trafford 73, Chartiers Valley 66
Pennridge 69, Neshaminy 46
Philadelphia MC&S 80, Constitution 61
Pittsburgh Central Catholic 58, Greensburg Salem 15
Plum 43, Hampton 32
Portage Area 90, Conemaugh Valley 33
Pottstown 65, Pottsgrove 33
Quaker Valley 63, Mount Lebanon 54
Richland 63, Chestnut Ridge 56
Riverside 73, Dunmore 59
Sankofa Freedom 64, Cristo Rey 56
South Williamsport 61, Midd-West 51
Susquehanna 55, Mountain View 31
Trinity 55, West Allegheny 42
Tulpehocken 51, Brandywine Heights 50
Uniontown 59, South Park 54
Upper Merion 50, Upper Perkiomen 33
Valley View 47, Wallenpaupack 41
Washington 62, Bethlehem Center 33
Williamsburg 78, Juniata Valley 65
Winchester Thurston 83, Cornell 55
Windber 61, North Star 42
Wyomissing 66, Antietam 42
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Archbishop Carroll 58, Conwell Egan 27
Armstrong 43, Mars 41
Avonworth 41, Shady Side Academy 9
Baldwin 62, Fox Chapel 53
Beaver Falls 50, Ellwood City 27
Bethel Park 54, South Fayette 46
Blacklick Valley 49, Conemaugh Township 39
Brockway 51, Dubois Central Catholic 31
Burgettstown Ms/hs 53, South Side 48
California 63, Seton-LaSalle 41
Cambria Heights 60, Greater Johnstown 31
Cambridge Springs 46, Cochranton 37
Charleroi 55, Brownsville 27
Chartiers Valley 51, Norwin 39
Columbia 67, Octorara 9
Conneaut Area 52, Oil City 27
Cumberland Valley 65, Delone 42
Elizabeth Forward 41, Belle Vernon 24
Ephrata 71, Lancaster McCaskey 40
Fort Cherry 35, Chartiers-Houston 30
Franklin Regional 48, Hempfield Area 32
Freeport 51, Kiski Area 40
General McLane 36, Erie 22
Greater Latrobe 40, Southmoreland 28
Gwynedd Mercy 50, Merion Mercy 36
Hampton 49, Plum 35
Harbor Creek 55, Greenville 51
Hazleton Area 61, Mount Carmel 52
Indiana 79, Uniontown 27
Lancaster Catholic 59, Donegal 29
Lewisburg 43, Danville 27
Lincoln Park Charter 49, Ringgold 19
Mahanoy Area 57, Marian Catholic 35
Mapletown 47, Avella 45
Mercyhurst Prep 44, Lakeview 34
Methacton 62, Penn Wood 33
Moon 49, Montour 40
North East 57, Iroquois 22
Notre Dame 91, Agnes Irwin 15
Penn Hills 61, Greensburg Salem 29
Pennridge 60, Harry S. Truman 37
Pennsbury 44, Central Bucks South 34
Perkiomen Valley 38, Owen J Roberts 33
Plymouth-Whitemarsh 60, Abington 47
Port Allegany 60, Bradford 36
Pottsville Nativity 50, Shenandoah Valley 10
Sacred Heart 44, Interboro 23
Serra Catholic 48, Carmichaels 19
Shanksville-Stoneycreek 47, Windber 45
Shenango 65, Ambridge 41
Spring-Ford 51, Central Dauphin 35
St. Joseph 29, Riverview 24
Towanda 47, Wellsboro 19
Tri-Valley 69, Lourdes Regional 45
Trinity 59, North Allegheny 56
Union City 58, Sharon 34
Winchester Thurston 55, Sto-Rox 35
Woodland Hills 49, Gateway 40
York Catholic 51, Biglerville 21
York Suburban 50, Kennard-Dale 14
Youngsville 42, Eisenhower 37
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Highlands vs. North Hills, ppd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/