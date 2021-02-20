Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Armstrong 68, Freeport 33
Beaver Area 61, Hopewell 26
Carmichaels 77, Bentworth 29
Charleroi 78, Brownsville 38
Fairview 77, Erie First Christian Academy 35
Fort Leboeuf 62, Cambridge Springs 42
Fox Chapel 69, Baldwin 45
George School 63, Germantown Friends 51
Greater Johnstown 70, Cambria Heights 36
Grove City 62, Slippery Rock 29
Harbor Creek 62, Meadville 54
Haverford School 82, Springside Chestnut Hill 49
Hempfield 48, Franklin Regional 36
Highlands 65, Mars 52
Holy Ghost Prep 52, Souderton 33
Imhotep Charter 67, Plymouth-Whitemarsh 45
Marple Newtown 52, Ridley 38
Notre Dame-Green Pond 84, Southern Lehigh 72
Oil City 50, Redbank Valley 42
Parkland 76, Catasauqua 51
Penn Hills 80, Westinghouse 45
Penn-Trafford 73, Chartiers Valley 66
Pittsburgh Central Catholic 58, Greensburg Salem 15
Plum 43, Hampton 32
Pottstown 65, Pottsgrove 33
Quaker Valley 63, Mount Lebanon 54
Riverside 66, Mohawk 61
Trinity 55, West Allegheny 42
Upper Merion 50, Upper Perkiomen 33
Washington 62, Bethlehem Center 33
Winchester Thurston 83, Cornell 55
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Armstrong vs. Shaler, ppd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Armstrong 43, Mars 41
Avonworth 41, Shady Side Academy 9
Baldwin 62, Fox Chapel 53
Beaver Falls 50, Ellwood City 27
Bethel Park 54, South Fayette 46
Burgettstown Ms/hs 53, South Side 48
California 63, Seton-LaSalle 41
Cambria Heights 60, Greater Johnstown 31
Cambridge Springs 46, Cochranton 37
Charleroi 55, Brownsville 27
Chartiers Valley 51, Norwin 39
Columbia 67, Octorara 9
Cumberland Valley 65, Delone 42
Elizabeth Forward 41, Belle Vernon 24
Fort Cherry 35, Chartiers-Houston 30
Franklin Regional 48, Hempfield Area 32
Freeport 51, Kiski Area 40
Greater Latrobe 40, Southmoreland 28
Hampton 49, Plum 35
Indiana 79, Uniontown 27
Lincoln Park Charter 49, Ringgold 19
Mapletown 47, Avella 45
Moon 49, Montour 40
Penn Hills 61, Greensburg Salem 29
Pennridge 60, Harry S. Truman 37
Pennsbury 44, Central Bucks South 34
Plymouth-Whitemarsh 60, Abington 47
Serra Catholic 48, Carmichaels 19
Shenango 65, Ambridge 41
St. Joseph 29, Riverview 24
Towanda 47, Wellsboro 19
Trinity 59, North Allegheny 56
Union City 58, Sharon 34
Woodland Hills 49, Gateway 40
York Catholic 51, Biglerville 21
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Highlands vs. North Hills, ppd.
