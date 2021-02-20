Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Armstrong 68, Freeport 33

Beaver Area 61, Hopewell 26

Carmichaels 77, Bentworth 29

Charleroi 78, Brownsville 38

Fairview 77, Erie First Christian Academy 35

Fort Leboeuf 62, Cambridge Springs 42

Fox Chapel 69, Baldwin 45

George School 63, Germantown Friends 51

Greater Johnstown 70, Cambria Heights 36

Grove City 62, Slippery Rock 29

Harbor Creek 62, Meadville 54

Haverford School 82, Springside Chestnut Hill 49

Hempfield 48, Franklin Regional 36

Hempfield Area 48, Franklin Regional 36

Highlands 65, Mars 52

Holy Ghost Prep 52, Souderton 33

Imhotep Charter 67, Plymouth-Whitemarsh 45

Marple Newtown 52, Ridley 38

Notre Dame-Green Pond 84, Southern Lehigh 72

Oil City 50, Redbank Valley 42

Parkland 76, Catasauqua 51

Penn Hills 80, Westinghouse 45

Penn-Trafford 73, Chartiers Valley 66

Pittsburgh Central Catholic 58, Greensburg Salem 15

Plum 43, Hampton 32

Pottstown 65, Pottsgrove 33

Quaker Valley 63, Mount Lebanon 54

Riverside 66, Mohawk 61

Trinity 55, West Allegheny 42

Upper Merion 50, Upper Perkiomen 33

Washington 62, Bethlehem Center 33

Winchester Thurston 83, Cornell 55

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Armstrong vs. Shaler, ppd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Armstrong 43, Mars 41

Avonworth 41, Shady Side Academy 9

Baldwin 62, Fox Chapel 53

Beaver Falls 50, Ellwood City 27

Bethel Park 54, South Fayette 46

Burgettstown Ms/hs 53, South Side 48

California 63, Seton-LaSalle 41

Cambria Heights 60, Greater Johnstown 31

Cambridge Springs 46, Cochranton 37

Charleroi 55, Brownsville 27

Chartiers Valley 51, Norwin 39

Columbia 67, Octorara 9

Cumberland Valley 65, Delone 42

Elizabeth Forward 41, Belle Vernon 24

Fort Cherry 35, Chartiers-Houston 30

Franklin Regional 48, Hempfield Area 32

Freeport 51, Kiski Area 40

Greater Latrobe 40, Southmoreland 28

Hampton 49, Plum 35

Indiana 79, Uniontown 27

Lincoln Park Charter 49, Ringgold 19

Mapletown 47, Avella 45

Moon 49, Montour 40

Penn Hills 61, Greensburg Salem 29

Pennridge 60, Harry S. Truman 37

Pennsbury 44, Central Bucks South 34

Plymouth-Whitemarsh 60, Abington 47

Serra Catholic 48, Carmichaels 19

Shenango 65, Ambridge 41

St. Joseph 29, Riverview 24

Towanda 47, Wellsboro 19

Trinity 59, North Allegheny 56

Union City 58, Sharon 34

Woodland Hills 49, Gateway 40

York Catholic 51, Biglerville 21

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Highlands vs. North Hills, ppd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/