Saturday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Poland Seminary 53, Jefferson Area 35
OHSAA Playoffs=
Division I=
Region 1=
Cle. St. Joseph 66, Amherst Steele 16
Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 59, Warren Harding 56, OT
Region 2=
Perrysburg 51, Holland Springfield 43
Shaker Hts. Hathaway Brown 49, Avon Lake 44
Wapakoneta 54, Mansfield Madison 30
Region 3=
Logan 45, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 42
Thomas Worthington 42, Gahanna Lincoln 40
Division II=
Region 5=
Alliance Marlington 56, Girard 39
Bay Village Bay 53, Cle. Hts. Beaumont 41
Beloit W. Branch 54, Alliance 11
Can. South 43, Struthers 25
Canal Fulton Northwest 47, Rocky River Lutheran W. 24
Chagrin Falls Kenston 41, Chardon NDCL 38
Chesterland W. Geauga 41, Youngs. Mooney 37
Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 57, Akr. Springfield 13
Gates Mills Gilmour 54, Tallmadge 27
Gates Mills Hawken 43, Lodi Cloverleaf 30
Oberlin Firelands 41, Wooster Triway 33
Perry 53, Cortland Lakeview 19
Salem 49, Streetsboro 30
Shaker Hts. Laurel 73, Cle. Cent. Cath. 17
Zanesville Maysville 50, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 30
Region 6=
Copley 39, Akr. Buchtel 27
Norton 56, E. Cle. Shaw 19
Richfield Revere 58, Parma Hts. Holy Name 22
STVM 43, Rocky River 42
Tol. Cent. Cath. 60, Lima Shawnee 48, OT
Region 7=
Dover 49, Uhrichsville Claymont 33
Dresden Tri-Valley def. Lisbon Beaver, forfeit
McArthur Vinton County 61, Gallipolis Gallia 20
Minerva 63, New Concord John Glenn 49
Steubenville 52, Philo 38
Warsaw River View 56, Millersburg W. Holmes 22
Wintersville Indian Creek 75, Byesville Meadowbrook 31
Zanesville 57, E. Liverpool 19
Region 8=
Trotwood-Madison 56, Greenville 32
Division III=
Region 9=
Apple Creek Waynedale 60, Akr. Manchester 13
Brookfield 48, Hanoverton United 41
Canfield S. Range 59, Mineral Ridge 15
Columbiana Crestview 51, Leavittsburg LaBrae 42
Creston Norwayne 53, Rittman 16
Doylestown Chippewa 50, Independence 35
E. Palestine 52, Burton Berkshire 34
Elyria Cath. 56, West Salem Northwestern 45
Garrettsville Garfield 67, Conneaut 22
Massillon Tuslaw 64, Brooklyn 23
Navarre Fairless 39, Smithville 34
Rootstown 49, Orwell Grand Valley 30
Warren Champion 49, Columbiana 48
Warrensville Hts. 77, Wickliffe 15
Youngs. Ursuline 65, Youngs. Liberty 46
Region 10=
Johnstown 49, Richwood N. Union 48
Johnstown Northridge 64, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 29
Pemberville Eastwood 67, Metamora Evergreen 51
Region 12=
W. Jefferson 62, Marion Pleasant 54, OT
Worthington Christian 62, Amanda-Clearcreek 23
Division IV=
Region 13=
Berlin Center Western Reserve 55, Ashtabula St. John 10
Bristol 42, Youngs. Valley Christian 37
Caldwell 49, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 47
Cornerstone Christian 42, Hartville Lake Center Christian 37
Cortland Maplewood 49, Salineville Southern 23
Cuyahoga Hts. 43, Columbia Station Columbia 22
Dalton 56, Kidron Cent. Christian 31
E. Can. 47, Leetonia 42
Loudonville 71, Andrews Osborne Academy 63
McDonald 96, Southington Chalker 16
N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 62, Windham 31
New Matamoras Frontier 46, Hannibal River 41
New Middletown Spring. 48, Vienna Mathews 31
Newton Falls 52, Lowellville 16
Shadyside 69, Beallsville 34
Zanesville Rosecrans 44, Sarahsville Shenandoah 42
Region 15=
Fairfield Christian 56, Tree of Life 43
Galion Northmor 52, Howard E. Knox 38
Morral Ridgedale 42, London Madison Plains 31
Newark Cath. 78, Granville Christian 17
Portsmouth Notre Dame 66, Mowrystown Whiteoak 21
Sugar Grove Berne Union 70, Cols. Wellington 17
Region 16=
New Knoxville 68, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 16
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/