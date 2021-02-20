Richardson, Cummings lead Colgate over Boston U. 82-72

Sports
Associated Press15

HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP) — Tucker Richardson and Nelly Cummings scored 17 points apiece as Colgate won its ninth straight game, defeating Boston University 82-72 on Saturday. Jeff Woodward added 15 points for the Raiders. Cummings also had six rebounds, while Woodward posted three assists.

Jordan Burns had 11 points and seven assists for Colgate (10-1, 10-1 Patriot League).

Jack Ferguson, whose 13 points per game coming into the contest was second on the Raiders, had only 6 points. He shot 0 of 4 from beyond the arc.

Sukhmail Mathon had 19 points and 12 rebounds for the Terriers (5-7, 5-7). Javante McCoy added 15 points. Fletcher Tynen had 12 points and seven rebounds.

The Raiders are undefeated in three games against the Terriers this season. Most recently, Colgate defeated Boston University 89-45 on Jan. 10.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

More Liverpool misery: 1st home loss to Everton in 22 years

Associated Press

Victims remembered as Frankfurt beats Bayern in Bundesliga

Associated Press

Daly, Hall lift Saint Joseph’s past La Salle 91-82 in OT

Associated Press