Goncalves leads South Alabama past Appalachian St. 56-54

Sports
Associated Press12

BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Kayo Goncalves scored 18 points with 10 rebounds and South Alabama beat Appalachian State 56-54 on Saturday for the Jaguars’ eighth straight victory.

Tyreke Locure scored 12 points for South Alabama (16-8, 10-5 Sun Belt Conference) and Michael Flowers 11.

Justin Forrest had 20 points and six rebounds for the Mountaineers (12-9, 6-6), who now have lost four straight. James Lewis Jr. scored 11 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and Donovan Gregory scored 10 points.

The Jags have beaten App State three out of four times this season. South Alabama beat App State 65-63 on Friday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Associated Press

