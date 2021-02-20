BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Andrew 70, Lincoln Way Central 58
Argenta-Oreana 46, Blue Ridge 33
Argo 57, Reavis 51
Auburn 59, Athens 48
Augusta Southeastern 66, Mendon Unity 32
Aurora Christian 48, Aurora Central Catholic 44
Barrington 52, Fremd 42
Bartlett 59, Elgin 48
Beecher 63, Cullom Tri-Point 31
Berwyn-Cicero Morton 60, Hinsdale South 58, OT
Biggsville West Central 46, Annawan 29
Bismarck-Henning 58, Armstrong 34
Bloomington Central Catholic 68, Stanford Olympia 36
Bolingbrook 64, Sandburg 56
Bradley-Bourbonnais 61, Stagg 49
Brother Rice 71, De La Salle 57
Buffalo Grove 80, Elk Grove 33
Bureau Valley 53, St. Bede 48
Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 64, West Prairie 60
Byron 72, Oregon 45
Calhoun 41, Greenfield-Northwestern 39
Camp Point Central 68, Hampshire 47
Carmel 67, Nazareth 49
Carterville 75, Sparta 49
Cary-Grove 54, Prairie Ridge 47
Casey-Westfield 66, Paris 40
Centralia 57, Carbondale 27
Centralia Christ Our Rock 43, Bluford Webber 35
Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 62, Sangamon Valley 28
Chatham Glenwood 39, Rochester 32
Chester 52, Christopher 50
Chicago Ag Science 47, Schurz 37
Chicago Christian 46, Northridge Prep 34
Chicago Mt. Carmel 63, Marmion 42
Clifton Central 67, Momence 55
Coal City 34, Manteno 31
Concord (Triopia) 74, North Greene 57
DeKalb 66, Naperville Central 62
DePaul College Prep 59, St. Ignatius 38
Decatur St. Teresa 58, Warrensburg-Latham 54
Deerfield 42, Niles North 41
Donovan 59, Illinois Lutheran 49
Downers North 50, Oak Park River Forest 44
DuQuoin 57, Anna-Jonesboro 39
Dundee-Crown 43, Crystal Lake Central 14
Earlville 55, LaMoille 28
Effingham 69, Mt. Zion 46
Effingham St. Anthony 62, Brownstown – St. Elmo 30
El Paso-Gridley 56, Colfax Ridgeview 47
Elmhurst Timothy Christian 75, Elmwood Park 41
Eureka 63, Flanagan 47
Evanston Township 65, Glenbrook North 38
Evergreen Park 69, Blue Island Eisenhower 50
Fairbury Prairie Central 67, Pontiac 39
Fairfield 81, Eldorado 48
Fieldcrest 56, Downs Tri-Valley 36
Fithian Oakwood 67, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 33
Franklin (South County) 45, Raymond Lincolnwood 35
Fulton 67, Sherrard 57
Galesburg 64, Quincy 50
Gardner-South Wilmington 54, St. Anne 45
Gillespie 56, Carlinville 53
Glenbard West 77, Proviso West 34
Goreville 47, Sesser-Valier 46
Granite City 73, Madison 61
Greenville 43, Vandalia 38
Griggsville-Perry 66, Pleasant Hill 16
Herrin 54, West Frankfort 23
Highland Park 48, Vernon Hills 42
Hillcrest 72, Tinley Park 36
Hillsboro 69, Roxana 46
Hinckley-Big Rock 53, DePue 29
Hinsdale Central 59, York 41
Hoffman Estates 65, Conant 62
Homewood-Flossmoor 69, Lincoln Way West 42
Hope Academy 65, Walther Christian Academy 46
Huntley 48, Algonquin (Jacobs) 45
IC Catholic 56, Westmont 42
Illini West (Carthage) 48, Havana 44
Illinois Valley Central 54, Champaign St. Thomas More 44
Jacksonville Routt 56, Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 40
Johnsburg 86, Woodstock 55
Johnston City 55, Edwards County 40
Joliet Central 65, Plainfield Central 54
Joliet West 56, Plainfield South 44
Kankakee (McNamara) 60, Wheaton Academy 47
Kewanee 53, Erie/Prophetstown 39
Knoxville 53, Elmwood 31
LaSalle-Peru 68, Kaneland 61
Larkin 68, West Chicago 40
LeRoy 62, Lexington 59
Lemont 65, Oak Forest 53
Lisle (Benet Academy) 58, Woodstock Marian 24
Lisle 56, Reed-Custer 49
Lockport 60, Lincoln-Way East 44
Macomb 38, Liberty 26
Mahomet-Seymour 60, Lincoln 55
Maine East 54, Maine West 52, OT
Maine South 65, Niles West 44
Marengo 64, Harvard 33
Maroa-Forsyth 55, Williamsville 38
Marshall 46, Olney (Richland County) 45
Milford 58, Hoopeston Area High School 27
Minooka 61, Aurora (West Aurora) 48, OT
Moline 67, Sterling 59
Monmouth United 71, Wethersfield 66
Monticello 43, Rantoul 41
Montini 55, Loyola 53
Morris 55, Ottawa 46
Morrison 47, Riverdale 44
Mount Vernon 66, Marion 45
Mundelein 70, Round Lake 48
Murphysboro/Elverado 64, Harrisburg 45
Niles Notre Dame 64, Marist 56
Normal Community 52, Normal West 40
Normal University 52, Jacksonville 38
North-Mac 48, New Berlin 45
Oak Lawn Community 64, Shepard 35
Oak Lawn Richards 62, Thornton Fractional North 53
Okaw Valley 42, Decatur Lutheran (LSA) 34
Pana 58, Piasa Southwestern 34
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 49, Gilman Iroquois West 48
Peoria Christian 62, Cuba 53
Peoria Manual 62, Bloomington 43
Peotone 53, Streator 51
Plainfield East 62, Romeoville 54
Plainfield North 54, Oswego East 51
Princeville 60, Woodhull-AlWood (Ridgewood) 55
Prospect 56, Wheeling 40
Proviso East 49, Downers South 48
Putnam County 74, Lowpoint-Washburn 23
Quincy Notre Dame 60, Jerseyville Jersey 43
Richwoods 42, Peoria (H.S.) 39
Riverside-Brookfield 67, St. Edward 44
Riverton 72, Illini Central 40
Roanoke-Benson 63, Henry 18
Rochelle 90, Plano 56
Rock Falls 74, North Boone 50
Rock Island 73, Princeton 55
Rockford Christian 65, Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 52
Rockford Lutheran 73, Stillman Valley 44
Rockridge 65, Orion 42
Rolling Meadows 74, Hersey 69
Rushville-Industry 56, Astoria/VIT Co-op 21
Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 67, Eisenhower 57
Schaumburg 47, Palatine 39
Seneca 54, Ottawa Marquette 44
Shelbyville 54, Sullivan 48
Sidell (Jamaica)-Salt Fork 51, Westville 35
Somonauk 63, Serena 47
South Elgin 58, Glenbard South 50
Springfield Lanphier 78, Springfield 70
Springfield Southeast 48, Decatur MacArthur 44
St. Joseph-Ogden 58, Tolono Unity 51
St. Laurence 53, Providence 35
St. Patrick 73, Joliet Catholic 28
St. Rita 67, Providence-St. Mel 43
Staunton 49, Litchfield 24
Streamwood 79, Glenbard East 72
Sycamore 52, Sandwich 43
Teutopolis 77, Taylorville 44
Thornton Fractional South 53, Bremen 46
Tremont 61, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 30
Trico 51, Zeigler-Royalton 50
Tuscola 78, Clinton 60
Villa Grove/Heritage 53, Arcola 41
Warsaw West Hancock 49, Barry (Western) 21
Waterloo 55, Bethalto Civic Memorial 40
Watseka (coop) 39, Cissna Park 37
Waubonsie Valley 70, Naperville Neuqua Valley 28
Whitney Young 68, Taft 41
Willowbrook 65, Addison Trail 59
Wilmington 72, Herscher 57
Winchester (West Central) 69, Carrollton 40
Winnebago 85, Mendota 33
Woodlawn 47, Waltonville 32
Woodstock North 57, Richmond-Burton 39
Yorkville 48, Oswego 41
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Breese Mater Dei vs. Belleville (Althoff Catholic), ppd.
Cisne vs. Grayville, ppd.
Crab Orchard vs. Cairo, ccd.
Galatia vs. Carrier Mills, ppd.
Harvey Thornton vs. Crete-Monee, ccd.
McHenry vs. Crystal Lake South, ccd.
Pope County vs. Hardin County, ppd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Amboy 83, Milledgeville 34
Annawan 64, Biggsville West Central 48
Argo 61, Reavis 49
Bethalto Civic Memorial 59, Freeburg 24
Bloomington 56, Peoria Manual 31
Breese Mater Dei 61, Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 43
Byron 64, Oregon 32
Carlinville 44, Gillespie 28
Collinsville 50, Metro-East Lutheran 19
Crossroads Christian Academy 50, Westmont 29
Crystal Lake South 45, McHenry 39
DeLand-Weldon 52, Decatur Christian 27
Downers North 50, Oak Park River Forest 44
Dundee-Crown 47, Crystal Lake Central 45
Evanston Township 57, Glenbrook North 25
Fairbury Prairie Central 54, Dwight 20
Forreston 38, Ashton-Franklin Center 27
Fremd 55, Barrington 47
Galena 43, East Dubuque 35
Galesburg 54, Quincy 51
Gardner-South Wilmington 50, Beecher 49
Geneseo 74, East Moline United 33
Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 46, Rockford Christian 43
Glenbard East 63, Streamwood 25
Goreville 55, Sesser-Valier-Waltonville 32
Greenville 57, Vandalia 42
Hersey 58, Rolling Meadows 41
Hillcrest 56, Tinley Park 47
Hillsboro 52, Roxana 15
Hinsdale South 33, Berwyn-Cicero Morton 26
Huntley 58, Algonquin (Jacobs) 28
Indian Creek 51, Somonauk 48
Joliet West 63, Plainfield South 41
Kaneland 55, LaSalle-Peru 47
Lake Zurich 50, Mundelein 20
Lanark Eastland 52, Polo 29
Lemont 54, Oak Forest 37
Lena-Winslow 51, Orangeville 41
Libertyville 62, Lake Forest 40
Lincoln 54, Red Hill 13
Lyons 60, Leyden 35
Maine South 49, Niles West 31
Moline 73, Sterling 62
Monmouth United 47, Wethersfield 38
Naperville Neuqua Valley 55, Waubonsie Valley 22
Naperville North 71, Metea Valley 42
New Trier 55, Glenbrook South 25
Newark 50, Hinckley-Big Rock 39
Oak Lawn Community 50, Shepard 19
Oak Lawn Richards 63, Thornton Fractional North 19
Oswego 53, Yorkville 40
Pecatonica 41, Dakota 39
Peoria (H.S.) 78, Champaign Central 28
Peoria Notre Dame 50, Champaign Centennial 22
Piasa Southwestern 45, Pana 41
Plainfield North 59, Oswego East 42
Plano 51, Rochelle 19
Princeville 64, Woodhull-AlWood (Ridgewood) 35
Prospect 65, Wheeling 22
Proviso East 49, Downers South 48
Rochester 45, Chatham Glenwood 42
Rock Falls 55, North Boone 18
Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 84, Eisenhower 29
Springfield 61, Springfield Lanphier 39
Stark County 53, Galva 24
Staunton 37, Litchfield 30
Stillman Valley 49, Rockford Lutheran 43
Sycamore 45, Sandwich 23
Winnebago 56, Mendota 26
York 47, Hinsdale Central 43
