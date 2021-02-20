BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abraham Lincoln 65, Constitution 57
Allderdice 75, Carrick 57
Ambridge 93, Montour 67
Archbishop Wood 89, Philadelphia West Catholic 66
Avonworth 85, St. Joseph 62
Beaver Falls 60, Rochester 51
Bellwood-Antis 63, Moshannon Valley 13
Berlin-Brothersvalley 82, Meyersdale 30
Bishop Canevin 96, West Greene 40
Bishop Carroll 57, Cambria Heights 53
Bradford 45, Port Allegany 35
Brashear 51, Perry Traditional Academy 49
Brookville 58, Dubois 51
California 57, Bentworth 37
Calvary Christian 50, Salisbury-Elk Lick 34
Cambridge Springs 51, Saegertown 38
Camp Hill 56, Camp Hill Trinity 48
Carlisle 66, Chambersburg 44
Cedar Cliff 72, Red Land 8
Central Dauphin 55, Central Dauphin East 43
Charleroi 66, Southmoreland 53
Chartiers Valley 68, South Fayette 48
Chartiers-Houston 53, Bethlehem Freedom 46
Coatesville 43, Bishop Shanahan 39
Cochranton 62, Maplewood 39
Commodore Perry 33, Reynolds 30
Connellsville 49, West Mifflin 24
Crestwood 44, Wyoming Valley West 29
Cumberland Valley 51, Harrisburg 42
Elizabeth Forward 42, Mount Pleasant 28
Elizabethtown 49, Penn Manor 47
Engineering And Science 58, Penn Treaty 39
Erie First Christian Academy 53, Seneca 46
Erie McDowell 75, Grand River Academy, Ohio 55
Everett 55, Southern Fulton 51
Fairview 62, Fort Leboeuf 45
Frazier 73, Avella 37
Harbor Creek 56, Corry 45
Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 53, Middletown 50
Hazleton Area 54, Pittston Area 44
Hickory 56, Erie Cathedral Prep 37
Highlands 70, Indiana 33
Holy Redeemer 62, Hanover Area 40
Jeannette 73, Serra Catholic 46
Latin Charter 65, Franklin Learning Center 38
Laurel 72, Riverside 30
Laurel Highlands 58, Thomas Jefferson 56
Lebanon 52, Columbia 48
Leechburg 72, Propel Andrew Street 22
Lehighton 52, Blue Mountain 50
Lincoln Park Charter 66, Beaver Area 52
Lititz Christian 50, Berks Christian 10
Littlestown 50, Bermudian Springs 40
Lower Dauphin 71, Mechanicsburg 50
Marian Catholic 50, Weatherly 27
Marion Center 77, Blairsville 34
Maritime Academy 56, Philadelphia Central 53
Mars 56, Armstrong 48
Meadowbrook Christian 68, Grace Prep 26
Mid Valley 46, Old Forge 39
Montgomery 69, Bucktail 31
Mount Lebanon 66, Canon-McMillan 36
Muncy 54, Millville 32
Neumann 76, Lewisburg 63
North East 37, Mercyhurst Prep 32
North Star 75, Conemaugh Township 62
Norwin 67, Greensburg Salem 21
Penn Cambria 54, Bedford 29
Philadelphia Northeast 53, Philadelphia George Washington 47
Pine-Richland 73, North Allegheny 47
Pittsburgh North Catholic 76, Pittsburgh Nazareth Prep 29
Portersville Christian 62, Cheswick Christian 37
Quaker Valley 62, Central Valley 33
Reading 68, Berks Catholic 47
Ridgway 34, Cameron County 32
Riverview 53, Northgate 20
Schuylkill Haven 49, Lourdes Regional 41
Schuylkill Valley 52, Wyomissing 48
Scranton 49, West Scranton 39
Scranton Holy Cross 55, Lakeland 42
Scranton Prep 51, Abington Heights 40
Seton-LaSalle 45, Moon 38
Shady Side Academy 51, Apollo-Ridge 42
Shenango 51, Mohawk 33
South Allegheny 62, Ligonier Valley 47
South Park 59, Yough 55
Sto-Rox 37, Carlynton 30
Sullivan County 60, Jersey Shore 52
Union 57, Allegheny-Clarion Valley 50
Warren 76, Titusville 23
Warwick 83, Lancaster McCaskey 69
Washington 64, McGuffey 30
Wellsboro 54, South Williamsport 44
West Allegheny 63, Ringgold 37
Williams Valley 64, Minersville 49
Williamsburg 75, West Branch 59
Wyoming Seminary 64, Nanticoke Area 38
Youngsville 63, Union City 50
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Burrell vs. Deer Lakes, ppd.
Carmichaels vs. Fort Cherry, ppd.
Clairton vs. Propel Braddock Hills, ppd.
Eden Christian vs. St. Joseph, ppd.
Hampton vs. Peters Township, ppd.
Notre Dame-Green Pond vs. Northern Lehigh, ccd.
Plum vs. Shaler, ppd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Allderdice def. Carrick, forfeit
Archbishop Wood 77, Lansdale Catholic 47
Berlin-Brothersvalley 65, Rockwood 44
Brashear 62, Perry Traditional Academy 12
Burrell 60, Valley 25
Butler 74, Canon-McMillan 37
Cambria Heights 52, Bishop Carroll 50
Camp Hill Trinity 64, Camp Hill 35
Carlynton 54, Sto-Rox 41
Cedar Cliff 53, Red Land 29
Clairton 69, Avella 48
Crestwood 40, Wyoming Valley West 33
Dallas 60, Wilkes-Barre Area 43
Delone 48, York Catholic 21
Derry 54, Jeannette 17
Dubois 58, Brookville 28
Elizabethtown 52, Penn Manor 43
Ephrata 55, Cedar Crest 50
Farrell 49, Mercer 36
Franklin Regional 32, Kiski Area 26
Frazier 44, Carmichaels 33
Garden Spot 45, Northern Lebanon 42
Greencastle Antrim 63, Boiling Springs 13
Hazleton Area 50, Pittston Area 37
Hempfield 61, Lebanon 37
Holy Redeemer 41, Hanover Area 2
Jefferson-Morgan 28, Bentworth 27
Keystone Oaks 44, South Allegheny 33
Lackawanna Trail 47, Forest City 14
Lancaster Catholic 48, Cocalico 46
Laurel 67, Riverside 9
Laurel Highlands 54, Uniontown 49
McGuffey 45, Washington 32
McKeesport 51, Greensburg Salem 35
Mechanicsburg 57, Lower Dauphin 55
Mount Pleasant 46, Elizabeth Forward 32
Muncy 48, Montgomery 19
North Allegheny 50, Penn-Trafford 29
North East 48, Conneaut, Ohio 13
Northeast Bradford 38, Athens 27
Old Forge 53, Mid Valley 37
Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 53, Bishop Canevin 31
Pittsburgh Nazareth Prep 46, Cornell 32
Pittsburgh Obama 61, Westinghouse 37
Scranton Prep 54, Abington Heights 28
South Side 47, Union 42
St. Joseph 53, Propel Andrew Street 21
Towanda 60, North Penn/Liberty 24
Warren 49, Erie 33
Waynesburg Central 50, Brownsville 16
Williamson 34, Canton 31
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Beaver County Christian vs. Propel Montour High School, ppd.
Bethlehem Freedom vs. Nazareth Area, ppd.
Carlisle vs. Chambersburg, ccd.
Easton vs. Bethlehem Liberty, ppd.
Lake-Lehman vs. Wyoming Seminary, ppd.
Notre Dame-Green Pond vs. Northern Lehigh, ccd.
Palmyra vs. Hershey, ppd.
Pequea Valley vs. Susquenita, ppd.
Shenango vs. Hickory, ccd.
Shippensburg vs. West Perry, ppd.
State College vs. Altoona, ccd.
__
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/