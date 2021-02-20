BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abraham Lincoln 65, Constitution 57

Allderdice 75, Carrick 57

Ambridge 93, Montour 67

Archbishop Wood 89, Philadelphia West Catholic 66

Avonworth 85, St. Joseph 62

Beaver Falls 60, Rochester 51

Bellwood-Antis 63, Moshannon Valley 13

Berlin-Brothersvalley 82, Meyersdale 30

Bishop Canevin 96, West Greene 40

Bishop Carroll 57, Cambria Heights 53

Bradford 45, Port Allegany 35

Brashear 51, Perry Traditional Academy 49

Brookville 58, Dubois 51

California 57, Bentworth 37

Calvary Christian 50, Salisbury-Elk Lick 34

Cambridge Springs 51, Saegertown 38

Camp Hill 56, Camp Hill Trinity 48

Carlisle 66, Chambersburg 44

Cedar Cliff 72, Red Land 8

Central Dauphin 55, Central Dauphin East 43

Charleroi 66, Southmoreland 53

Chartiers Valley 68, South Fayette 48

Chartiers-Houston 53, Bethlehem Freedom 46

Coatesville 43, Bishop Shanahan 39

Cochranton 62, Maplewood 39

Commodore Perry 33, Reynolds 30

Connellsville 49, West Mifflin 24

Crestwood 44, Wyoming Valley West 29

Cumberland Valley 51, Harrisburg 42

Elizabeth Forward 42, Mount Pleasant 28

Elizabethtown 49, Penn Manor 47

Engineering And Science 58, Penn Treaty 39

Erie First Christian Academy 53, Seneca 46

Erie McDowell 75, Grand River Academy, Ohio 55

Everett 55, Southern Fulton 51

Fairview 62, Fort Leboeuf 45

Frazier 73, Avella 37

Harbor Creek 56, Corry 45

Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 53, Middletown 50

Hazleton Area 54, Pittston Area 44

Hickory 56, Erie Cathedral Prep 37

Highlands 70, Indiana 33

Holy Redeemer 62, Hanover Area 40

Jeannette 73, Serra Catholic 46

Latin Charter 65, Franklin Learning Center 38

Laurel 72, Riverside 30

Laurel Highlands 58, Thomas Jefferson 56

Lebanon 52, Columbia 48

Leechburg 72, Propel Andrew Street 22

Lehighton 52, Blue Mountain 50

Lincoln Park Charter 66, Beaver Area 52

Lititz Christian 50, Berks Christian 10

Littlestown 50, Bermudian Springs 40

Lower Dauphin 71, Mechanicsburg 50

Marian Catholic 50, Weatherly 27

Marion Center 77, Blairsville 34

Maritime Academy 56, Philadelphia Central 53

Mars 56, Armstrong 48

Meadowbrook Christian 68, Grace Prep 26

Mid Valley 46, Old Forge 39

Montgomery 69, Bucktail 31

Mount Lebanon 66, Canon-McMillan 36

Muncy 54, Millville 32

Neumann 76, Lewisburg 63

North East 37, Mercyhurst Prep 32

North Star 75, Conemaugh Township 62

Norwin 67, Greensburg Salem 21

Penn Cambria 54, Bedford 29

Philadelphia Northeast 53, Philadelphia George Washington 47

Pine-Richland 73, North Allegheny 47

Pittsburgh North Catholic 76, Pittsburgh Nazareth Prep 29

Portersville Christian 62, Cheswick Christian 37

Quaker Valley 62, Central Valley 33

Reading 68, Berks Catholic 47

Ridgway 34, Cameron County 32

Riverview 53, Northgate 20

Schuylkill Haven 49, Lourdes Regional 41

Schuylkill Valley 52, Wyomissing 48

Scranton 49, West Scranton 39

Scranton Holy Cross 55, Lakeland 42

Scranton Prep 51, Abington Heights 40

Seton-LaSalle 45, Moon 38

Shady Side Academy 51, Apollo-Ridge 42

Shenango 51, Mohawk 33

South Allegheny 62, Ligonier Valley 47

South Park 59, Yough 55

Sto-Rox 37, Carlynton 30

Sullivan County 60, Jersey Shore 52

Union 57, Allegheny-Clarion Valley 50

Warren 76, Titusville 23

Warwick 83, Lancaster McCaskey 69

Washington 64, McGuffey 30

Wellsboro 54, South Williamsport 44

West Allegheny 63, Ringgold 37

Williams Valley 64, Minersville 49

Williamsburg 75, West Branch 59

Wyoming Seminary 64, Nanticoke Area 38

Youngsville 63, Union City 50

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Burrell vs. Deer Lakes, ppd.

Carmichaels vs. Fort Cherry, ppd.

Clairton vs. Propel Braddock Hills, ppd.

Eden Christian vs. St. Joseph, ppd.

Hampton vs. Peters Township, ppd.

Notre Dame-Green Pond vs. Northern Lehigh, ccd.

Plum vs. Shaler, ppd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Allderdice def. Carrick, forfeit

Archbishop Wood 77, Lansdale Catholic 47

Berlin-Brothersvalley 65, Rockwood 44

Brashear 62, Perry Traditional Academy 12

Burrell 60, Valley 25

Butler 74, Canon-McMillan 37

Cambria Heights 52, Bishop Carroll 50

Camp Hill Trinity 64, Camp Hill 35

Carlynton 54, Sto-Rox 41

Cedar Cliff 53, Red Land 29

Clairton 69, Avella 48

Crestwood 40, Wyoming Valley West 33

Dallas 60, Wilkes-Barre Area 43

Delone 48, York Catholic 21

Derry 54, Jeannette 17

Dubois 58, Brookville 28

Elizabethtown 52, Penn Manor 43

Ephrata 55, Cedar Crest 50

Farrell 49, Mercer 36

Franklin Regional 32, Kiski Area 26

Frazier 44, Carmichaels 33

Garden Spot 45, Northern Lebanon 42

Greencastle Antrim 63, Boiling Springs 13

Hazleton Area 50, Pittston Area 37

Hempfield 61, Lebanon 37

Holy Redeemer 41, Hanover Area 2

Jefferson-Morgan 28, Bentworth 27

Keystone Oaks 44, South Allegheny 33

Lackawanna Trail 47, Forest City 14

Lancaster Catholic 48, Cocalico 46

Laurel 67, Riverside 9

Laurel Highlands 54, Uniontown 49

McGuffey 45, Washington 32

McKeesport 51, Greensburg Salem 35

Mechanicsburg 57, Lower Dauphin 55

Mount Pleasant 46, Elizabeth Forward 32

Muncy 48, Montgomery 19

North Allegheny 50, Penn-Trafford 29

North East 48, Conneaut, Ohio 13

Northeast Bradford 38, Athens 27

Old Forge 53, Mid Valley 37

Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 53, Bishop Canevin 31

Pittsburgh Nazareth Prep 46, Cornell 32

Pittsburgh Obama 61, Westinghouse 37

Scranton Prep 54, Abington Heights 28

South Side 47, Union 42

St. Joseph 53, Propel Andrew Street 21

Towanda 60, North Penn/Liberty 24

Warren 49, Erie 33

Waynesburg Central 50, Brownsville 16

Williamson 34, Canton 31

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Beaver County Christian vs. Propel Montour High School, ppd.

Bethlehem Freedom vs. Nazareth Area, ppd.

Carlisle vs. Chambersburg, ccd.

Easton vs. Bethlehem Liberty, ppd.

Lake-Lehman vs. Wyoming Seminary, ppd.

Notre Dame-Green Pond vs. Northern Lehigh, ccd.

Palmyra vs. Hershey, ppd.

Pequea Valley vs. Susquenita, ppd.

Shenango vs. Hickory, ccd.

Shippensburg vs. West Perry, ppd.

State College vs. Altoona, ccd.

__

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/