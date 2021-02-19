Wagner looks to extend streak vs St. Francis

St. Francis (Pa.) (6-13, 5-10) vs. Wagner (8-5, 8-4)

Spiro Sports Center, Staten Island, New York; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wagner looks for its eighth straight conference win against St. Francis (Pa.). Wagner’s last NEC loss came against the Long Island-Brooklyn Sharks 77-66 on Jan. 14. St. Francis (Pa.) beat St. Francis (NY) by 14 at home last week.

STEPPING UP: Wagner’s Alex Morales has averaged 17.6 points, 7.3 rebounds and 5.2 assists while Elijah Ford has put up 17.6 points and 6.3 rebounds. For the Red Flash, Ramiir Dixon-Conover has averaged 14.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.2 assists while Mark Flagg has put up 8.5 points and 6.3 rebounds.

CREATING OFFENSE: Morales has been directly responsible for 46 percent of all Wagner field goals over the last three games. Morales has 20 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

SHARING THE BURDEN: Wagner is a perfect 5-0 when at least four of its players score 10 or more points. The team is 3-5 when fewer than four Seahawks players score in double-figures.

STREAK STATS: St. Francis (Pa.) has lost its last three road games, scoring 62 points, while allowing 69.7 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Wagner has committed a turnover on just 18.5 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-best rate among all NEC teams. The Seahawks have turned the ball over only 12.7 times per game this season and just 10.3 times per game over their last three games.

