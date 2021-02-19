Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Belleville East 58, Belleville West 56, OT

Breese Central 40, Columbia 37

Bremen 50, Reavis 30

Canton 59, Bartonville (Limestone) 44

Christian Liberty Academy 61, South Beloit 54

Concord (Triopia) 60, Beardstown 50

Crete-Monee 57, Thornwood 41

East Dubuque 70, Galena 50

East Peoria 58, Dunlap 56

East St. Louis 64, O’Fallon 58

Edwardsville 48, Collinsville 26

Fairbury Prairie Central 80, Dwight 43

Franklin (South County) 61, Buffalo Tri-City 24

Grant 47, Antioch 38

Grayslake North 69, Lakes Community 58

Griggsville-Perry 58, Carrollton 48

Harvey Thornton 50, Rich Central 45

Heyworth 61, Colfax Ridgeview 50

Highland 38, Bethalto Civic Memorial 32

Jerseyville Jersey 49, Waterloo 37

Lanark Eastland 66, Polo 39

Larkin 49, Bensenville (Fenton) 36

Mascoutah 72, Triad 42

Metamora 64, Morton 51

Metro-East Lutheran 80, Bunker Hill 43

Monmouth-Roseville 70, Warsaw West Hancock 42

Pecatonica 65, Pearl City 22

Red Bud 45, Marissa/Coulterville 25

Rockford Boylan 42, Belvidere North 39

Rockford Christian Life 35, Harvest Christian Academy 30

Rockford Jefferson 64, Belvidere 37

South Elgin 54, Bartlett 35

St. Anne 57, Cullom Tri-Point 52

St. Bede 63, Bureau Valley 57

Warren 49, Libertyville 42

Washington 58, Pekin 39

Wauconda 48, Round Lake 37

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Freeport vs. Rockford East, ccd.

Kankakee vs. Thornridge, ppd.

North Chicago vs. Grayslake Central, ppd.

Okawville vs. Trenton Wesclin, ppd.

Salem vs. Carlyle, ccd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aurora Christian 87, Elmwood Park 18

Bartlett 77, South Elgin 56

Bartonville (Limestone) 42, Canton 33

Beecher 82, Kankakee Grace Christian 20

Beecher City/Cowden Herrick (BK ONLY) 64, Dieterich 30

Belleville West 49, Belleville East 47

Bensenville (Fenton) 57, Larkin 20

Bloomington Central Catholic 71, Stanford Olympia 59

Bolingbrook 66, Sandburg 57

Breese Central 68, Columbia 37

Brimfield 57, Farmington 46

Buffalo Tri-City 51, Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op 38

Carterville 60, Sparta 31

Charleston 68, Mattoon 46

Christian Liberty Academy 61, South Beloit 39

Cissna Park 55, Watseka (coop) 22

Clinton 66, Sullivan 45

Coal City 54, Manteno 41

Dakota 47, Lena-Winslow 40

Donovan 40, Cullom Tri-Point 22

Dunlap 58, East Peoria 20

Edwardsville 66, Collinsville 31

El Paso-Gridley 35, Colfax Ridgeview 34

Elmhurst Timothy Christian 59, St. Edward 26

Eureka 70, Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland (FCW) 28

Fairbury Prairie Central 56, Pontiac 45

Fieldcrest 39, Downs Tri-Valley 36

Fithian Oakwood 42, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 18

Freeport (Aquin) 48, Rockford Christian 37

Freeport 48, Rockford East 43, OT

Gardner-South Wilmington 52, Grant Park 31

Grant 39, Antioch 33

Greenville 47, Staunton 43

Hinckley-Big Rock 53, Kirkland Hiawatha 10

Holy Trinity 56, Chicago (Christ the King) 53

Hononegah 60, Rockford Guilford 27

Illini West (Carthage) 54, Liberty 17

Knoxville 50, Elmwood 32

Libertyville 53, Carmel 49

Lincoln 48, Mahomet-Seymour 38

Lisle 49, Reed-Custer 21

Loyola 54, River Forest Trinity 30

Machesney Park Harlem 47, Rockford Auburn 44

Macomb 55, Rushville-Industry 24

Marissa/Coulterville 47, Red Bud 24

Maroa-Forsyth 47, Illini Central 37

McGivney Catholic High School 58, Waterloo Gibault 29

Mendon Unity 57, Quincy Notre Dame 50

Monticello 58, Rantoul 39

Morton 27, Metamora 24

Mount Vernon 53, Centralia 49

Mt. Zion 49, Effingham 47

Naperville Central 58, St. Francis 25

Nashville 43, Pinckneyville 19

Neoga 57, Altamont 54

Nokomis 56, East Alton-Wood River 53

Ottawa 42, LaSalle-Peru 41

Paris 73, Casey-Westfield 27

Pawnee 44, Raymond Lincolnwood 23

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 58, Gilman Iroquois West 56

Peotone 45, Streator 27

Porta-Ashland-Chandlerville Central 59, Riverton 26

Providence 47, Westchester St. Joseph 20

Roanoke-Benson 44, Henry 31

Rockford Jefferson 46, Belvidere 22

Rockridge 44, Orion 24

Rosary 54, Wheaton Academy 43

Seneca 64, Midland 34

Somonauk 47, Earlville 37

St. Ignatius 55, Mother McAuley 52

St. Joseph-Ogden 44, Mendon Unity 29

St. Viator 62, Prospect 48

Stagg 56, Bradley-Bourbonnais 40

Teutopolis 59, Taylorville 21

Tremont 61, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 30

Triad 50, Mascoutah 35

Tuscola 58, Warrensburg-Latham 39

Washington 36, Pekin 25

Wauconda 51, Round Lake 26

Wheaton Warrenville South 40, Glenbard East 39

Willows 44, Schaumburg Christian 33

Woodlawn 74, Bluford Webber 26

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/