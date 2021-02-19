The Latest: Skier Faivre says “not so easy to enjoy” GS gold

CORTINA D’AMPEZZO, Italy (AP) — The Latest from the skiing world championships (all times local): ___

3:15 p.m.

Mathieu Faivre says “it was not so easy to enjoy” winning gold in the men’s giant slalom at the world championships after French teammate Alexis Pinturault skied out in the final run.

Pinturault started as the favorite for gold and held a big lead after the first leg but missed a gate early in his final run.

Faivre says “for sure I am really proud of it. The most important was to fight for it and to believe in it.”

Faivre’s victory came three days after he won gold in the parallel event.

___

2:40 p.m.

Mathieu Faivre won gold in the men’s giant slalom at the skiing world championships.

The Frenchman beat Luca de Aliprandini of Italy by 0.63 seconds. Marco Schwarz of Austria finished 0.87 off the lead to take bronze.

First-run leader Alex Pinturault skied out after seven gates in the final run.

Defending champion Henrik Kristoffersen of Norway finished ninth.

It is Faivre’s second medal of the worlds after winning Tuesday’s parallel event.

___

11:15 a.m.

Alexis Pinturault posted the fastest time in the opening run of the men’s giant slalom at the skiing world championships.

The Frenchman led Luca De Aliprandini of Italy by 0.40 seconds.

Alexander Schmid of Germany in third place and Mathieu Faivre of France in fourth were the only other skiers to finish within 1.25 of the lead.

Defending champion Henrik Kristoffersen of Norway had 2.32 to make up in the final run.

Pinturault won the last three giant slaloms on the World Cup circuit.

Lower-ranked skiers in the 100-strong field were still coming down the course.

___

More AP skiing: https://apnews.com/hub/skiing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports