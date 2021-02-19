Penn State faces tough test vs No. 11 Iowa

Penn State (7-11, 4-10) vs. No. 11 Iowa (16-6, 10-5)

Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City, Iowa; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 Iowa presents a tough challenge for Penn State. Penn State has won two of its seven games against ranked teams this season. Iowa is coming off a 77-62 road win over Wisconsin in its most recent game.

SUPER SENIORS: Penn State’s Myreon Jones, John Harrar and Jamari Wheeler have combined to account for 41 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 54 percent of all Nittany Lions points over the last five games.MIGHTY MYREON: Jones has connected on 40.8 percent of the 103 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 7 for 18 over his last three games. He’s also converted 77.2 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK STATS: Penn State has lost its last seven road games, scoring 67.6 points, while allowing 74.7 per game.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Hawkeyes have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Nittany Lions. Iowa has 60 assists on 84 field goals (71.4 percent) over its past three matchups while Penn State has assists on 41 of 68 field goals (60.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Iowa offense has scored 87 points per game this season, ranking the Hawkeyes fourth nationally. The Penn State defense has allowed 73.8 points per game to opponents (ranked 237th).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com