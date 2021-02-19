ODOT Warning of Accidents Involving Plow Trucks

Local News
Megan Landis124

ZANESVILLE, OH – So far this winter 24 ODOT plow trucks have been hit across the state of Ohio. This is already three times the number of accidents compared to last winter.

9 accidents involving plow trucks have occurred this past week alone. Fortunately, most of these accidents have been injury free. However, the impact of these accidents is still an inconvenience.

“Even if there are minor injuries, it still takes that plow off their route for the time that it takes to investigate that incident. So that means either another plow has to come cover their route and then those routes get longer and snow accumulates on the road. So really it just takes a plow out of commission regardless of if there’s injuries or not… Fortunately it hasn’t taken many trucks out of commission completely, but it does take those trucks off the road in the height of a storm. Which really does impact our winter operations at a time when drivers really need us out there the most,” ODOT Spokesperson Breanna Badanes explained.

Most accidents occur as one of two types of accidents. Either as a sideswipe because drivers underestimate the width of the plow blades, or as a rear end because drivers were following too closely and were unable to slow down.

“Whenever you have to be on the road while it’s still snowing or right after a snow storm, you see our crews out there, please give them plenty of space. The plow is a lot wider than many drivers realize, could be wider than the lane width. So you’ll want to give them that extra space if you need to pass them. But really just take it slow and give them room to work so that you can both get to your destination safely.”

ODOT reminds motorists ‘Don’t Crowd the Plow’. If you want to pass a plow pass on the right, and if you can’t see a plow trucks mirrors then they can’t see you.

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Tagged
Megan Landis
Megan Landis
Hello I’m Megan, I’m a graduate of The Ohio State University and I have my Bachelors degree in Atmospheric Science and a minor in Communications. I love the weather and I want to make it my priority to make sure you are prepared for what the day has in store. I love to play tennis and I love to read. I’m from the Columbus area, I’ve lived in Ohio my whole life so I love that I get to know a new community and I look forward to serving the area to the best of my abilities.

Related Posts

Animal Shelter Society shares this week’s pet as well as offers refuge for animals

Chip Reid

Coshocton drug investigation leads to 4 arrests

Carolyn Fleegle

Community can lend a hand for good cause and win amazing piece of jewelry

Chip Reid