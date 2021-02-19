Habitat for Humanity is offering financial help to homeowners

ZANESVILLE – The applicants cannot be current Habitat homeowners. One new program is a loan known as a critical home repair.

“The critical home repair can be used for any critical needs to your home. Maybe you have a leaky roof, maybe you have a broken sidewalk that’s a safety hazard. That’s a loan up to 5,000 interest free that’s payable over five years,” Habitat for Humanity’s Melissa Best said.

Habitat is also offering a small loan called its microfinance program. This can be used for things like medical devices not covered by insurance.

“We have a new program called the microfinance program and it’s a loan up to $2,000 payable over two years and it is more quality of life issues. So, we’re really excited to share that in southeast Ohio. These programs are really going to impact the programs that we’re serving (and) make life easier and safer for them so we’re real excited about that,” Best said.

More information can be found on the program at Habitat for Humanity of Southeast Ohio’s website.