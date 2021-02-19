BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aurora Christian 48, Aurora Central Catholic 44

Barrington 52, Fremd 42

Bolingbrook 64, Sandburg 56

Brother Rice 71, De La Salle 57

Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 64, West Prairie 60

Byron 72, Oregon 45

Calhoun 41, Greenfield-Northwestern 39

Camp Point Central 68, Hampshire 47

Carmel 67, Nazareth 49

Cary-Grove 54, Prairie Ridge 47

Casey-Westfield 66, Paris 40

Centralia 57, Carbondale 27

Centralia Christ Our Rock 43, Bluford Webber 35

Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 62, Sangamon Valley 28

Chatham Glenwood 39, Rochester 32

Chester 52, Christopher 50

Chicago Ag Science 47, Schurz 37

Clifton Central 67, Momence 55

Coal City 34, Manteno 31

DePaul College Prep 59, St. Ignatius 38

Deerfield 42, Niles North 41

Donovan 59, Illinois Lutheran 49

DuQuoin 57, Anna-Jonesboro 39

Earlville 55, LaMoille 28

El Paso-Gridley 56, Colfax Ridgeview 47

Evanston Township 65, Glenbrook North 38

Evergreen Park 69, Blue Island Eisenhower 50

Fairbury Prairie Central 67, Pontiac 39

Fairfield 81, Eldorado 48

Fithian Oakwood 67, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 33

Fulton 67, Sherrard 57

Galesburg 64, Quincy 50

Gardner-South Wilmington 54, St. Anne 45

Glenbard West 77, Proviso West 34

Goreville 47, Sesser-Valier 46

Granite City 73, Madison 61

Greenville 43, Vandalia 38

Griggsville-Perry 66, Pleasant Hill 16

Highland Park 48, Vernon Hills 42

Hillcrest 72, Tinley Park 36

Hillsboro 69, Roxana 46

Hinckley-Big Rock 53, DePue 29

Hinsdale Central 59, York 41

Hoffman Estates 65, Conant 62

Hope Academy 65, Walther Christian Academy 46

Huntley 48, Algonquin (Jacobs) 45

IC Catholic 56, Westmont 42

Knoxville 53, Elmwood 31

LaSalle-Peru 68, Kaneland 61

Larkin 68, West Chicago 40

LeRoy 62, Lexington 59

Lisle 56, Reed-Custer 49

Lockport 60, Lincoln-Way East 44

Macomb 38, Liberty 26

Mahomet-Seymour 60, Lincoln 55

Maine East 54, Maine West 52

Maine South 65, Niles West 44

Maroa-Forsyth 55, Williamsville 38

Marshall 46, Olney (Richland County) 45

Milford 58, Hoopeston Area High School 27

Minooka 61, Aurora (West Aurora) 48, OT

Moline 67, Sterling 59

Morris 55, Ottawa 46

Mount Vernon 66, Marion 45

Mundelein 70, Round Lake 48

Niles Notre Dame 64, Marist 56

Normal University 52, Jacksonville 38

North-Mac 48, New Berlin 45

Oak Lawn Community 64, Shepard 35

Oak Lawn Richards 62, Thornton Fractional North 53

Pana 58, Piasa Southwestern 34

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 49, Gilman Iroquois West 48

Peoria Christian 62, Cuba 53

Peoria Manual 62, Bloomington 43

Peotone 53, Streator 51

Plainfield North 54, Oswego East 51

Putnam County 74, Lowpoint-Washburn 23

Quincy Notre Dame 60, Jerseyville Jersey 43

Richwoods 42, Peoria (H.S.) 39

Rock Falls 74, North Boone 50

Rock Island 73, Princeton 55

Rockford Lutheran 73, Stillman Valley 44

Rockridge 65, Orion 42

Rushville-Industry 56, Astoria/VIT Co-op 21

Seneca 54, Ottawa Marquette 44

Somonauk 63, Serena 47

Springfield Lanphier 78, Springfield 70

St. Patrick 73, Joliet Catholic 28

Staunton 49, Litchfield 24

Teutopolis 77, Taylorville 44

Thornton Fractional South 53, Bremen 46

Tuscola 78, Clinton 60

Villa Grove/Heritage 53, Arcola 41

Waubonsie Valley 70, Naperville Neuqua Valley 28

Whitney Young 68, Taft 41

Willowbrook 65, Addison Trail 59

Wilmington 72, Herscher 57

Winchester (West Central) 69, Carrollton 40

Winnebago 85, Mendota 33

Yorkville 48, Oswego 41

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Annawan 64, Biggsville West Central 48

Argo 61, Reavis 49

Bloomington 56, Peoria Manual 31

Breese Mater Dei 61, Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 43

Collinsville 50, Metro-East Lutheran 19

Crossroads Christian Academy 50, Westmont 29

DeLand-Weldon 52, Decatur Christian 27

Downers North 50, Oak Park River Forest 44

Fairbury Prairie Central 54, Dwight 20

Galesburg 54, Quincy 51

Greenville 57, Vandalia 42

Hersey 58, Rolling Meadows 41

Hillcrest 56, Tinley Park 47

Hillsboro 52, Roxana 15

Hinsdale South 33, Berwyn-Cicero Morton 26

Huntley 58, Algonquin (Jacobs) 28

Lanark Eastland 52, Polo 29

Lena-Winslow 51, Orangeville 41

Lincoln 54, Red Hill 13

Moline 73, Sterling 62

Monmouth United 47, Wethersfield 38

Oak Lawn Richards 63, Thornton Fractional North 19

Oswego 53, Yorkville 40

Pecatonica 41, Dakota 39

Peoria (H.S.) 78, Champaign Central 28

Peoria Notre Dame 50, Champaign Centennial 22

Rochester 45, Chatham Glenwood 42

Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 84, Eisenhower 29

Staunton 37, Litchfield 30

Stillman Valley 49, Rockford Lutheran 43

Sycamore 45, Sandwich 23

Winnebago 56, Mendota 26

York 47, Hinsdale Central 43

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/