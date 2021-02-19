BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abraham Lincoln 65, Constitution 57

Allderdice 75, Carrick 57

Ambridge 93, Montour 67

Archbishop Wood 89, Philadelphia West Catholic 66

Berlin-Brothersvalley 82, Meyersdale 30

Bishop Carroll 57, Cambria Heights 53

Brashear 51, Perry Traditional Academy 49

California 57, Bentworth 37

Calvary Christian 50, Salisbury-Elk Lick 34

Carlisle 66, Chambersburg 44

Chartiers Valley 68, South Fayette 48

Coatesville 43, Bishop Shanahan 39

Cochranton 62, Maplewood 39

Commodore Perry 33, Reynolds 30

Crestwood 44, Wyoming Valley West 29

Elizabeth Forward 42, Mount Pleasant 28

Hickory 56, Erie Cathedral Prep 37

Highlands 70, Indiana 33

Holy Redeemer 62, Hanover Area 40

Jeannette 73, Serra Catholic 46

Latin Charter 65, Franklin Learning Center 38

Laurel 72, Riverside 30

Laurel Highlands 58, Thomas Jefferson 56

Lebanon 52, Columbia 48

Leechburg 72, Propel Andrew Street 22

Lititz Christian 50, Berks Christian 10

Meadowbrook Christian 68, Grace Prep 26

Montgomery 69, Bucktail 31

Mount Lebanon 66, Canon-McMillan 36

North East 37, Mercyhurst Prep 32

Penn Manor 49, Elizabethtown 47

Philadelphia Northeast 53, Philadelphia George Washington 47

Pittsburgh North Catholic 76, Pittsburgh Nazareth Prep 29

Reading 68, Berks Catholic 47

Schuylkill Haven 49, Lourdes Regional 41

Schuylkill Valley 52, Wyomissing 48

Scranton 49, West Scranton 39

Scranton Prep 51, Abington Heights 40

Seton-LaSalle 45, Moon 38

Shenango 51, Mohawk 33

Sullivan County 60, Jersey Shore 52

Warren 76, Titusville 23

Wellsboro 54, South Williamsport 44

West Allegheny 63, Ringgold 37

Williams Valley 64, Minersville 49

Wyoming Seminary 64, Nanticoke Area 38

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Hampton vs. Peters Township, ppd.

Notre Dame-Green Pond vs. Northern Lehigh, ccd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Allderdice def. Carrick, forfeit

Berlin-Brothersvalley 65, Rockwood 44

Brashear 62, Perry Traditional Academy 12

Burrell 60, Valley 25

Butler 74, Canon-McMillan 37

Cambria Heights 52, Bishop Carroll 50

Camp Hill Trinity 64, Camp Hill 35

Cedar Cliff 53, Red Land 29

Clairton 69, Avella 48

Delone 48, York Catholic 21

Derry 54, Jeannette 17

Ephrata 55, Cedar Crest 50

Franklin Regional 32, Kiski Area 26

Frazier 44, Carmichaels 33

Hempfield 61, Lebanon 37

Holy Redeemer 41, Hanover Area 2

Jefferson-Morgan 28, Bentworth 27

Lackawanna Trail 47, Forest City 14

Laurel 67, Riverside 9

McGuffey 45, Washington 32

Mechanicsburg 57, Lower Dauphin 55

Mount Pleasant 46, Elizabeth Forward 32

Muncy 48, Montgomery 19

North Allegheny 50, Penn-Trafford 29

Pittsburgh Nazareth Prep 46, Cornell 32

Pittsburgh Obama 61, Westinghouse 37

Scranton Prep 54, Abington Heights 28

South Side 47, Union 42

Towanda 60, North Penn/Liberty 24

Waynesburg Central 50, Brownsville 16

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bethlehem Freedom vs. Nazareth Area, ppd.

Carlisle vs. Chambersburg, ccd.

Easton vs. Bethlehem Liberty, ppd.

Lake-Lehman vs. Wyoming Seminary, ppd.

Notre Dame-Green Pond vs. Northern Lehigh, ccd.

Palmyra vs. Hershey, ppd.

Pequea Valley vs. Susquenita, ppd.

Shenango vs. Hickory, ccd.

Shippensburg vs. West Perry, ppd.

State College vs. Altoona, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/