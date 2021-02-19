BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abraham Lincoln 65, Constitution 57
Allderdice 75, Carrick 57
Ambridge 93, Montour 67
Archbishop Wood 89, Philadelphia West Catholic 66
Berlin-Brothersvalley 82, Meyersdale 30
Bishop Carroll 57, Cambria Heights 53
Brashear 51, Perry Traditional Academy 49
California 57, Bentworth 37
Calvary Christian 50, Salisbury-Elk Lick 34
Carlisle 66, Chambersburg 44
Chartiers Valley 68, South Fayette 48
Coatesville 43, Bishop Shanahan 39
Cochranton 62, Maplewood 39
Commodore Perry 33, Reynolds 30
Crestwood 44, Wyoming Valley West 29
Elizabeth Forward 42, Mount Pleasant 28
Hickory 56, Erie Cathedral Prep 37
Highlands 70, Indiana 33
Holy Redeemer 62, Hanover Area 40
Jeannette 73, Serra Catholic 46
Latin Charter 65, Franklin Learning Center 38
Laurel 72, Riverside 30
Laurel Highlands 58, Thomas Jefferson 56
Lebanon 52, Columbia 48
Leechburg 72, Propel Andrew Street 22
Lititz Christian 50, Berks Christian 10
Meadowbrook Christian 68, Grace Prep 26
Montgomery 69, Bucktail 31
Mount Lebanon 66, Canon-McMillan 36
North East 37, Mercyhurst Prep 32
Penn Manor 49, Elizabethtown 47
Philadelphia Northeast 53, Philadelphia George Washington 47
Pittsburgh North Catholic 76, Pittsburgh Nazareth Prep 29
Reading 68, Berks Catholic 47
Schuylkill Haven 49, Lourdes Regional 41
Schuylkill Valley 52, Wyomissing 48
Scranton 49, West Scranton 39
Scranton Prep 51, Abington Heights 40
Seton-LaSalle 45, Moon 38
Shenango 51, Mohawk 33
Sullivan County 60, Jersey Shore 52
Warren 76, Titusville 23
Wellsboro 54, South Williamsport 44
West Allegheny 63, Ringgold 37
Williams Valley 64, Minersville 49
Wyoming Seminary 64, Nanticoke Area 38
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Hampton vs. Peters Township, ppd.
Notre Dame-Green Pond vs. Northern Lehigh, ccd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Allderdice def. Carrick, forfeit
Berlin-Brothersvalley 65, Rockwood 44
Brashear 62, Perry Traditional Academy 12
Burrell 60, Valley 25
Butler 74, Canon-McMillan 37
Cambria Heights 52, Bishop Carroll 50
Camp Hill Trinity 64, Camp Hill 35
Cedar Cliff 53, Red Land 29
Clairton 69, Avella 48
Delone 48, York Catholic 21
Derry 54, Jeannette 17
Ephrata 55, Cedar Crest 50
Franklin Regional 32, Kiski Area 26
Frazier 44, Carmichaels 33
Hempfield 61, Lebanon 37
Holy Redeemer 41, Hanover Area 2
Jefferson-Morgan 28, Bentworth 27
Lackawanna Trail 47, Forest City 14
Laurel 67, Riverside 9
McGuffey 45, Washington 32
Mechanicsburg 57, Lower Dauphin 55
Mount Pleasant 46, Elizabeth Forward 32
Muncy 48, Montgomery 19
North Allegheny 50, Penn-Trafford 29
Pittsburgh Nazareth Prep 46, Cornell 32
Pittsburgh Obama 61, Westinghouse 37
Scranton Prep 54, Abington Heights 28
South Side 47, Union 42
Towanda 60, North Penn/Liberty 24
Waynesburg Central 50, Brownsville 16
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bethlehem Freedom vs. Nazareth Area, ppd.
Carlisle vs. Chambersburg, ccd.
Easton vs. Bethlehem Liberty, ppd.
Lake-Lehman vs. Wyoming Seminary, ppd.
Notre Dame-Green Pond vs. Northern Lehigh, ccd.
Palmyra vs. Hershey, ppd.
Pequea Valley vs. Susquenita, ppd.
Shenango vs. Hickory, ccd.
Shippensburg vs. West Perry, ppd.
State College vs. Altoona, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/