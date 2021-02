ZANESVILLE, Ohio– The Muskingum County Joint Unified Command Center reported Friday that 18 more residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

This brings the number of active cases to 209 in Muskingum County with 7 current hospitalizations.

As of Friday, 11,206 in Muskingum County have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 4,458 have completed the vaccination process.