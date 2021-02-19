Updated on Friday, February 19, 2021 at 6:30 AM EST:

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. Stray Flurry. Colder. High 26°

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Stray Flurry. Very Cold. Low 8°

SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Cold. High 24°

DISCUSSION:

A mostly cloudy and cold end to the work week across SE Ohio, with highs in the mid 20s this afternoon. Stray Flurries will be possible as well, with little, if any accumulation expected.

Skies will remain mainly cloudy during the overnight, along with a stray flurry chance lingering. Temperatures will be much colder, with lows in the upper Single Digits.

As we begin the weekend, we will see colder than average conditions, as highs will top off in the low to mid 20s. Skies will feature more clouds than sunshine once again on Saturday.

We will see warmer air moving in for the start of next week, with highs in the mid to upper 30s on Sunday and Monday. Rain/Snow showers will begin to move in late Sunday into the day on Monday. Some snow accumulation will be possible on Monday.

We will see the temperatures bump up even more by Tuesday into Wednesday, with highs in the low to mid 40s! More rain/snow shower chances will return by Thursday, with highs in the lower 40s.

Have a Great Friday!

Connect with me:

Twitter: @psakalwx

Facebook: Phil Sakal – WHIZ

E-Mail: psakal@whizmediagroup.com