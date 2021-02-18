Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Augusta Southeastern 75, Rushville-Industry 60

Batavia 70, Glenbard North 61

Beecher 58, St. Anne 42

Blue Island Eisenhower 63, Argo 47

Brother Rice 61, St. Ignatius 54, OT

Buffalo Grove 68, Hampshire 38

Byron 48, Rockford Christian 47

Cary-Grove 68, Woodstock Marian 56

Chicago (Christ the King) 62, Deerfield (Zell Jewish) 50

Chicago Mt. Carmel 70, Montini 42

Cullom Tri-Point 55, Kankakee Grace Christian 47

Danville 58, Peoria (H.S.) 50

Dixon 61, North Boone 22

Earlville 63, Kirkland Hiawatha 29

Elmwood 49, Peoria Christian 47

Evergreen Park 67, Thornton Fractional North 51

Fenwick 50, Providence 36

Fulton 54, Morrison 40

Gardner-South Wilmington 41, Donovan 39

Geneva 40, St. Charles North 39

Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 66, Stillman Valley 41

Glenbard East 71, Elgin 37

Herscher 62, Streator 57

Hillcrest 77, Lemont 67

Hinckley-Big Rock 66, Leland 16

Indian Creek 71, Somonauk 38

Johnsburg 81, Woodstock 62

Lake Forest 50, Waukegan 42

Leo 88, Providence-St. Mel 44

Leyden 56, Proviso West 55

Lyons 79, Proviso East 53

Marengo 60, Harvard 41

Marist 69, Joliet Catholic 55

Morris 68, Plano 63

Mt. Zion 49, Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 45

Mundelein 62, Libertyville 49

Naperville Neuqua Valley 66, Aurora (West Aurora) 29

Nazareth 49, Northridge Prep 43

Oak Forest 55, Bremen 37

Oak Lawn Community 56, Thornton Fractional South 49

Oak Lawn Richards 74, Shepard 57

Oswego East 78, Oswego 58

Ottawa 76, LaSalle-Peru 54

Peoria Notre Dame 57, Champaign Central 50

ROWVA/Williamsfield co-op (BKB) 49, Biggsville West Central 45

Riverton 53, Pleasant Plains 47

Rochelle 65, Sandwich 61

Rock Falls 48, Mendota 36

Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 41, Chatham Glenwood 28

Serena 46, LaMoille 38

Springfield 60, Jacksonville 36

St. Laurence 50, St. Rita 48

Stevenson 52, Warren 35

Sycamore 48, Kaneland 46

Taylorville 57, Macon Meridian 52

Tinley Park 75, Reavis 48

Triad 57, Highland 43

Villa Grove-Heritage Coop 49, Argenta-Oreana 24

Waterloo Gibault 55, East Alton-Wood River 51

Watseka (coop) 58, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 36

Westlake 66, Christian Liberty Academy 64

Wheaton North 52, Lake Park 46

Wheaton Warrenville South 70, St. Charles East 51

Winnebago 90, Oregon 43

Yorkville Christian 107, Westminster Christian 43

Zion Benton 79, Lake Zurich 72

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Breese Central vs. Trenton Wesclin, ppd.

De La Salle vs. DePaul College Prep, ppd.

Gillespie vs. Roxana, ccd.

Jerseyville Jersey vs. Mascoutah, ppd.

Odin vs. Flora, ccd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

ALAH 57, Windsor/ Stew-Stras co-op (BKB) 46

Aledo (Mercer County) 36, Rockridge 27

Amboy 67, Milledgeville 24

Argo 94, Blue Island Eisenhower 22

Brimfield 44, Canton 29

Byron 44, Rockford Christian 31

Clinton 59, Fisher 20

Collinsville 54, Granite City 29

Dakota 42, Lena-Winslow 37

De La Salle 40, Regina 37

Dixon 75, North Boone 23

Freeport (Aquin) 53, Orangeville 20

Galena 45, East Dubuque 43

Gardner-South Wilmington 49, Cullom Tri-Point 22

Gilman Iroquois West 38, Armstrong 35

Highland 61, Triad 31

Hillcrest 54, Lemont 47

Johnsburg 46, Woodstock 32

Kankakee (McNamara) 47, Wheaton Academy 44

Lanark Eastland 63, Polo 47

Lewistown 51, Wethersfield 33

Lincoln Way Central 49, Kankakee 36

Lisle (Benet Academy) 51, Naperville North 40

Mahomet-Seymour 58, Effingham 47

Marengo 75, Harvard 21

Marist 57, Bolingbrook 49

Monmouth-Roseville 50, Knoxville 44

Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 61, Rushville-Industry 13

New Trier 49, Glenbrook North 32

Normal Community 53, Urbana 19

Oak Forest 71, Bremen 23

Oak Lawn Community 58, Thornton Fractional South 34

Oak Lawn Richards 39, Shepard 33

Oswego 60, Oswego East 47

Peoria (H.S.) 74, Danville 53

Peoria Notre Dame 59, Champaign Central 41

Peotone 75, Kankakee Grace Christian 14

Porta-Ashland-Chandlerville Central 45, Winchester (West Central) 38

Proviso West 51, Leyden 36

Roanoke-Benson 35, Putnam County 26

Rock Falls 59, Mendota 22

Sandburg 46, Glenbrook South 29

Sandwich 42, Rochelle 34

Seneca 46, Plano 31

Stillman Valley 40, Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 29

Sycamore 59, Kaneland 36

Tinley Park 75, Reavis 48

Tri-County 60, Marshall 51

Tuscola 58, East Dubuque 38

Warrensburg-Latham 65, Argenta-Oreana 32

Willows 23, Westmont 21

Winnebago 64, Oregon 29

Woodstock Marian 48, McHenry 46

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Carmi White County vs. Harrisburg, ppd.

Red Bud vs. Columbia, ppd.

Roxana vs. Gillespie, ccd.

Trenton Wesclin vs. Breese Central, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/