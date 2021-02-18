Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Augusta Southeastern 75, Rushville-Industry 60
Batavia 70, Glenbard North 61
Beecher 58, St. Anne 42
Blue Island Eisenhower 63, Argo 47
Brother Rice 61, St. Ignatius 54, OT
Buffalo Grove 68, Hampshire 38
Byron 48, Rockford Christian 47
Cary-Grove 68, Woodstock Marian 56
Chicago (Christ the King) 62, Deerfield (Zell Jewish) 50
Chicago Mt. Carmel 70, Montini 42
Cullom Tri-Point 55, Kankakee Grace Christian 47
Danville 58, Peoria (H.S.) 50
Dixon 61, North Boone 22
Earlville 63, Kirkland Hiawatha 29
Elmwood 49, Peoria Christian 47
Evergreen Park 67, Thornton Fractional North 51
Fenwick 50, Providence 36
Fulton 54, Morrison 40
Gardner-South Wilmington 41, Donovan 39
Geneva 40, St. Charles North 39
Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 66, Stillman Valley 41
Glenbard East 71, Elgin 37
Herscher 62, Streator 57
Hillcrest 77, Lemont 67
Hinckley-Big Rock 66, Leland 16
Indian Creek 71, Somonauk 38
Johnsburg 81, Woodstock 62
Lake Forest 50, Waukegan 42
Leo 88, Providence-St. Mel 44
Leyden 56, Proviso West 55
Lyons 79, Proviso East 53
Marengo 60, Harvard 41
Marist 69, Joliet Catholic 55
Morris 68, Plano 63
Mt. Zion 49, Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 45
Mundelein 62, Libertyville 49
Naperville Neuqua Valley 66, Aurora (West Aurora) 29
Nazareth 49, Northridge Prep 43
Oak Forest 55, Bremen 37
Oak Lawn Community 56, Thornton Fractional South 49
Oak Lawn Richards 74, Shepard 57
Oswego East 78, Oswego 58
Ottawa 76, LaSalle-Peru 54
Peoria Notre Dame 57, Champaign Central 50
ROWVA/Williamsfield co-op (BKB) 49, Biggsville West Central 45
Riverton 53, Pleasant Plains 47
Rochelle 65, Sandwich 61
Rock Falls 48, Mendota 36
Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 41, Chatham Glenwood 28
Serena 46, LaMoille 38
Springfield 60, Jacksonville 36
St. Laurence 50, St. Rita 48
Stevenson 52, Warren 35
Sycamore 48, Kaneland 46
Taylorville 57, Macon Meridian 52
Tinley Park 75, Reavis 48
Triad 57, Highland 43
Villa Grove-Heritage Coop 49, Argenta-Oreana 24
Waterloo Gibault 55, East Alton-Wood River 51
Watseka (coop) 58, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 36
Westlake 66, Christian Liberty Academy 64
Wheaton North 52, Lake Park 46
Wheaton Warrenville South 70, St. Charles East 51
Winnebago 90, Oregon 43
Yorkville Christian 107, Westminster Christian 43
Zion Benton 79, Lake Zurich 72
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Breese Central vs. Trenton Wesclin, ppd.
De La Salle vs. DePaul College Prep, ppd.
Gillespie vs. Roxana, ccd.
Jerseyville Jersey vs. Mascoutah, ppd.
Odin vs. Flora, ccd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
ALAH 57, Windsor/ Stew-Stras co-op (BKB) 46
Aledo (Mercer County) 36, Rockridge 27
Amboy 67, Milledgeville 24
Argo 94, Blue Island Eisenhower 22
Brimfield 44, Canton 29
Byron 44, Rockford Christian 31
Clinton 59, Fisher 20
Collinsville 54, Granite City 29
Dakota 42, Lena-Winslow 37
De La Salle 40, Regina 37
Dixon 75, North Boone 23
Freeport (Aquin) 53, Orangeville 20
Galena 45, East Dubuque 43
Gardner-South Wilmington 49, Cullom Tri-Point 22
Gilman Iroquois West 38, Armstrong 35
Highland 61, Triad 31
Hillcrest 54, Lemont 47
Johnsburg 46, Woodstock 32
Kankakee (McNamara) 47, Wheaton Academy 44
Lanark Eastland 63, Polo 47
Lewistown 51, Wethersfield 33
Lincoln Way Central 49, Kankakee 36
Lisle (Benet Academy) 51, Naperville North 40
Mahomet-Seymour 58, Effingham 47
Marengo 75, Harvard 21
Marist 57, Bolingbrook 49
Monmouth-Roseville 50, Knoxville 44
Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 61, Rushville-Industry 13
New Trier 49, Glenbrook North 32
Normal Community 53, Urbana 19
Oak Forest 71, Bremen 23
Oak Lawn Community 58, Thornton Fractional South 34
Oak Lawn Richards 39, Shepard 33
Oswego 60, Oswego East 47
Peoria (H.S.) 74, Danville 53
Peoria Notre Dame 59, Champaign Central 41
Peotone 75, Kankakee Grace Christian 14
Porta-Ashland-Chandlerville Central 45, Winchester (West Central) 38
Proviso West 51, Leyden 36
Roanoke-Benson 35, Putnam County 26
Rock Falls 59, Mendota 22
Sandburg 46, Glenbrook South 29
Sandwich 42, Rochelle 34
Seneca 46, Plano 31
Stillman Valley 40, Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 29
Sycamore 59, Kaneland 36
Tinley Park 75, Reavis 48
Tri-County 60, Marshall 51
Tuscola 58, East Dubuque 38
Warrensburg-Latham 65, Argenta-Oreana 32
Willows 23, Westmont 21
Winnebago 64, Oregon 29
Woodstock Marian 48, McHenry 46
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Carmi White County vs. Harrisburg, ppd.
Red Bud vs. Columbia, ppd.
Roxana vs. Gillespie, ccd.
Trenton Wesclin vs. Breese Central, ppd.
___
