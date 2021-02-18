Watch: Mars Rover Landing Today

NASA’s Perseverance Rover will aim to stick the landing on Mars, kicking off a new era in red planet exploration.

According to NASA, the Mars Rover Perseverance has almost completed the 293 million-mile journey to its new home, the red planet.

In July last year, a United Launch Alliance Atlas Five Rocket launched Perseverance and it should touch down on Mars, Thursday afternoon to begin its mission of exploring the Martian surface and seeking evidence of ancient life on Mars.

NASA will live-stream the landing at 2pm.