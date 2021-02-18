Deputies Believe Speed and Alcohol Led to an Accident Involving a Zanesville Man

One person was injured in an accident early Thursday morning in Coshocton County.

The accident took place just before 5 a.m. at State Route 83 and County Road 429 in Franklin Township.

Deputies said that 28-year-old Gage Thomas, of Zanesville, was traveling east on County Road 429 when he went through the intersection at State Route 83, lost control and struck an embankment.

Thomas was taken to Coshocton Regional Medical Center for his injuries.

Deputies believe speed and alcohol are factors in the crash that remains under investigation.

