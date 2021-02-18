Coshocton drug investigation leads to 4 arrests

COSHOCTON, Ohio–The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday announced four people have been arrested in connection to an ongoing investigation of drug trafficking.

Authorities said just after 12:00 p.m. Thursday they executed a search warrant in the 500 block of South 7th Street in Coshocton.

During the execution of the search warrant, drugs, cash, and drug paraphernalia were seized.

Authorities said three males and one female were taken into custody and are being held at the Coshocton County Justice Center pending the filing of formal charges.

Assisting the Detectives at the scene were the Coshocton County Special Response Team and the Coshocton County Dog Warden’s Office.