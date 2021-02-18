Updated on Thursday, February 18, 2021 at 7:00 AM EST:

TODAY: Cloudy. Snow Showers. Accumulation 1 to 2″. Cold. High 32°

TONIGHT: Cloudy. Snow Tapering Off. Accumulation < 1″. Cold. Low 20°

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Spotty Flurries. Colder. High 27°

DISCUSSION:

Snow showers will be likely today, with accumulations of 1 to 2 inches expected for most of the region. Some areas south of I-70 may see up to 3 inches. There will also be the potential for a rain/snow mix with highs around Freezing today.

Snow showers will begin to taper off during the first half of the overnight, with additional accumulation of an inch or less possible. Skies will remain cloudy, as lows will drop into the lower 20s.

We will see spotty flurry chances on Friday, with mostly cloudy skies otherwise. Temperatures will top off in the mid to upper 20s.

We will see colder air moving in for the overnight Friday into the start of the weekend. Temperatures will be in the Single Digits on Saturday morning, and then will ‘warm’ into the lower 20s Saturday afternoon. The good news is that we will see some sunshine to start off the weekend.

Warmer air will begin to filter in for the start of next week, with highs in the low to mid 40s Monday through Wednesday. The chance for rain/snow showers will return late Sunday into Monday.

Have a Great Thursday!

