Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Augusta Southeastern 75, Rushville-Industry 60

Blue Island Eisenhower 63, Argo 47

Brother Rice 61, St. Ignatius 54

Buffalo Grove 68, Hampshire 38

Byron 48, Rockford Christian 47

Chicago (Christ the King) 62, Deerfield (Zell Jewish) 50

Danville 58, Peoria (H.S.) 50

Dixon 61, North Boone 22

Earlville 63, Kirkland Hiawatha 29

Elmwood 49, Peoria Christian 47

Fenwick 50, Providence 36

Fulton 54, Morrison 40

Gardner-South Wilmington 41, Donovan 39

Geneva 40, St. Charles North 39

Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 66, Stillman Valley 41

Hillcrest 77, Lemont 67

Indian Creek 71, Somonauk 38

Lake Forest 50, Waukegan 42

Leyden 56, Proviso West 55

Marist 69, Joliet Catholic 55

Mt. Zion 49, Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 45

Naperville Neuqua Valley 66, Aurora (West Aurora) 29

Oak Forest 55, Bremen 37

Oak Lawn Community 56, Thornton Fractional South 49

Oak Lawn Richards 74, Shepard 57

Peoria Notre Dame 57, Champaign Central 50

Riverton 53, Pleasant Plains 47

Rock Falls 48, Mendota 36

Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 41, Chatham Glenwood 28

Serena 46, LaMoille 38

Springfield 60, Jacksonville 36

Stevenson 52, Warren 35

Taylorville 57, Macon Meridian 52

Tinley Park 75, Reavis 48

Triad 57, Highland 43

Villa Grove-Heritage Coop 49, Argenta-Oreana 24

Waterloo Gibault 55, East Alton-Wood River 51

Westlake 66, Christian Liberty Academy 64

Wheaton North 52, Lake Park 46

Wheaton Warrenville South 70, St. Charles East 51

Winnebago 90, Oregon 43

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

ALAH 57, Windsor/ Stew-Stras co-op (BKB) 46

Aledo (Mercer County) 36, Rockridge 27

Byron 44, Rockford Christian 31

Clinton 59, Fisher 20

Collinsville 54, Granite City 29

Dakota 42, Lena-Winslow 37

Dixon 75, North Boone 23

Freeport (Aquin) 53, Orangeville 20

Galena 45, East Dubuque 43

Gardner-South Wilmington 49, Cullom Tri-Point 22

Gilman Iroquois West 38, Armstrong 35

Kankakee (McNamara) 47, Wheaton Academy 44

Lewistown 51, Wethersfield 33

Lisle (Benet Academy) 51, Naperville North 40

Marist 57, Bolingbrook 49

Monmouth-Roseville 50, Knoxville 44

Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 61, Rushville-Industry 13

New Trier 49, Glenbrook North 32

Normal Community 53, Urbana 19

Oak Lawn Richards 39, Shepard 33

Peoria Notre Dame 59, Champaign Central 41

Peotone 75, Kankakee Grace Christian 14

Proviso West 51, Leyden 36

Roanoke-Benson 35, Putnam County 26

Sandwich 42, Rochelle 34

Stillman Valley 40, Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 29

Sycamore 59, Kaneland 36

Tri-County 60, Marshall 51

Tuscola 58, East Dubuque 38

Willows 23, Westmont 21

Winnebago 64, Oregon 29

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/