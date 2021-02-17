Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Augusta Southeastern 75, Rushville-Industry 60
Blue Island Eisenhower 63, Argo 47
Brother Rice 61, St. Ignatius 54
Buffalo Grove 68, Hampshire 38
Byron 48, Rockford Christian 47
Chicago (Christ the King) 62, Deerfield (Zell Jewish) 50
Danville 58, Peoria (H.S.) 50
Dixon 61, North Boone 22
Earlville 63, Kirkland Hiawatha 29
Elmwood 49, Peoria Christian 47
Fenwick 50, Providence 36
Fulton 54, Morrison 40
Gardner-South Wilmington 41, Donovan 39
Geneva 40, St. Charles North 39
Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 66, Stillman Valley 41
Hillcrest 77, Lemont 67
Indian Creek 71, Somonauk 38
Lake Forest 50, Waukegan 42
Leyden 56, Proviso West 55
Marist 69, Joliet Catholic 55
Mt. Zion 49, Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 45
Naperville Neuqua Valley 66, Aurora (West Aurora) 29
Oak Forest 55, Bremen 37
Oak Lawn Community 56, Thornton Fractional South 49
Oak Lawn Richards 74, Shepard 57
Peoria Notre Dame 57, Champaign Central 50
Riverton 53, Pleasant Plains 47
Rock Falls 48, Mendota 36
Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 41, Chatham Glenwood 28
Serena 46, LaMoille 38
Springfield 60, Jacksonville 36
Stevenson 52, Warren 35
Taylorville 57, Macon Meridian 52
Tinley Park 75, Reavis 48
Triad 57, Highland 43
Villa Grove-Heritage Coop 49, Argenta-Oreana 24
Waterloo Gibault 55, East Alton-Wood River 51
Westlake 66, Christian Liberty Academy 64
Wheaton North 52, Lake Park 46
Wheaton Warrenville South 70, St. Charles East 51
Winnebago 90, Oregon 43
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
ALAH 57, Windsor/ Stew-Stras co-op (BKB) 46
Aledo (Mercer County) 36, Rockridge 27
Byron 44, Rockford Christian 31
Clinton 59, Fisher 20
Collinsville 54, Granite City 29
Dakota 42, Lena-Winslow 37
Dixon 75, North Boone 23
Freeport (Aquin) 53, Orangeville 20
Galena 45, East Dubuque 43
Gardner-South Wilmington 49, Cullom Tri-Point 22
Gilman Iroquois West 38, Armstrong 35
Kankakee (McNamara) 47, Wheaton Academy 44
Lewistown 51, Wethersfield 33
Lisle (Benet Academy) 51, Naperville North 40
Marist 57, Bolingbrook 49
Monmouth-Roseville 50, Knoxville 44
Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 61, Rushville-Industry 13
New Trier 49, Glenbrook North 32
Normal Community 53, Urbana 19
Oak Lawn Richards 39, Shepard 33
Peoria Notre Dame 59, Champaign Central 41
Peotone 75, Kankakee Grace Christian 14
Proviso West 51, Leyden 36
Roanoke-Benson 35, Putnam County 26
Sandwich 42, Rochelle 34
Stillman Valley 40, Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 29
Sycamore 59, Kaneland 36
Tri-County 60, Marshall 51
Tuscola 58, East Dubuque 38
Willows 23, Westmont 21
Winnebago 64, Oregon 29
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/