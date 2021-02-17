Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ashville Teays Valley 71, Amanda-Clearcreek 36
Cols. Africentric 57, Marion Elgin 17
Coshocton 76, Byesville Meadowbrook 46
Dublin Scioto 64, Cols. Franklin Hts. 17
E. Cle. Shaw 45, Wickliffe 43
Newark 64, Cols. Mifflin 19
Parma 55, Brooklyn 45
Salem 40, Alliance Marlington 31
OHSAA Playoffs=
Division I=
Region 2=
Holland Springfield 53, Ashland 33
Tol. Start 43, Sandusky 37
Region 3=
Canal Winchester 61, Delaware Hayes 52
Gahanna Lincoln 57, Mt. Vernon 25
Marion Harding 61, Dublin Jerome 26
Pickerington Cent. 55, Pataskala Licking Hts. 31
Powell Olentangy Liberty 57, Pickerington N. 42
Reynoldsburg 78, Westerville Cent. 25
Worthington Kilbourne 38, Lancaster 31
Region 4=
Centerville 81, Piqua 28
Miamisburg 35, Bellbrook 27
W. Chester Lakota W. 64, Kings Mills Kings 58
Quarterfinal=
Mason 46, Seton 29
Division II=
Region 5=
Bay Village Bay 40, Mentor Lake Cath. 24
Can. South 53, Niles McKinley 7
Chagrin Falls Kenston 43, Chagrin Falls 23
Chesterland W. Geauga 54, Ravenna SE 47
Cle. Cent. Cath. 46, Orange 35
Cortland Lakeview 50, Geneva 40
Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 64, Cle. St. Martin De Porres 24
Gates Mills Hawken 46, Fairview 31
Jefferson Area 50, Painesville Harvey 28
Rocky River Lutheran W. 44, LaGrange Keystone 28
Struthers 48, Ashtabula Edgewood 40
Region 6=
Bellevue 72, Galion 30
Elida 41, Defiance 30
Granville 65, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 14
Lexington 42, Oak Harbor 36
Lima Bath 67, Maumee 8
Lima Shawnee 68, Van Wert 43
Ontario 50, Clyde 49
Parma Hts. Holy Name 43, Peninsula Woodridge 37
STVM 61, Cle. VASJ 13
Sandusky Perkins 52, Kenton 30
St. Marys Memorial 56, Celina 33
Vermilion 46, Norwalk 27
Region 7=
Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 55, St. Clairsville 51
Uhrichsville Claymont 32, Carrollton 28
Region 8=
St. Bernard Roger Bacon 64, Cin. Shroder 20
Division III=
Region 9=
Canfield S. Range 53, Mantua Crestwood 14
Columbiana Crestview 41, Atwater Waterloo 27
Creston Norwayne 63, Oberlin 15
Massillon Tuslaw 53, Wellington 23
Youngs. Liberty 70, Kirtland 60
Region 10=
Gahanna Cols. Academy 34, Centerburg 28
Region 11=
Albany Alexander 56, Williamsport Westfall 32
Seaman N. Adams 66, Lynchburg-Clay 47
Quarterfinal=
Frankfort Adena 47, McDermott Scioto NW 43
New Lexington 51, Leesburg Fairfield 47
Wheelersburg 45, Portsmouth W. 38
Region 12=
Baltimore Liberty Union 54, Milford Center Fairbanks 47
Mt. Gilead 49, Bishop Ready 20
Division IV=
Region 13=
Beallsville 33, Newcomerstown 32
Caldwell 53, Toronto 41
Hannibal River 53, Malvern 42
Leetonia 58, Middlefield Cardinal 48
Loudonville 76, Richmond Hts. 37
Sarahsville Shenandoah 46, Strasburg-Franklin 28
Shadyside 72, Bridgeport 18
Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 65, Bowerston Conotton Valley 15
Youngs. Valley Christian 68, Heartland Christian 23
Zanesville Rosecrans 39, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 23
Region 14=
Continental 56, Arlington 37
Cory-Rawson 36, Bluffton 34
Elmore Woodmore 73, Tol. Emmanuel Baptist 17
Hicksville def. Defiance Ayersville, forfeit
Holgate 52, Ft. Jennings 26
Leipsic 49, Delphos St. John’s 48
McComb 61, Pandora-Gilboa 22
Miller City 42, Hamler Patrick Henry 16
Old Fort 62, N. Baltimore 52
Ottoville 66, Pettisville 17
Pioneer N. Central 32, W. Unity Hilltop 23
Stryker 27, Gorham Fayette 16
Tol. Ottawa Hills 62, Gibsonburg 21
Van Wert Lincolnview 54, Edgerton 23
Vanlue 42, Oregon Stritch 24
Region 15=
Danville 53, Northside Christian 23
Region 16=
Botkins 39, Houston 26
Russia 61, Sidney Lehman 25
Troy Christian 44, Spring. Cath. Cent. 37
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/