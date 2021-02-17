Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Avon 64, Avon Lake 49

Batavia Clermont NE 57, Georgetown 52

Bethel-Tate 48, Williamsburg 42

Bishop Hartley 42, Johnstown 41

Bishop Watterson 64, South 40

Byesville Meadowbrook 60, Sugarcreek Garaway 55

Cadiz Harrison Cent. 66, E. Liverpool 60

Caledonia River Valley 71, Shelby 68

Cambridge 48, Marietta 45

Can. Glenoak 70, Kent Roosevelt 50

Carey 62, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 43

Carrollton 52, Lisbon Beaver 48

Cle. Cent. Cath. 63, Westlake 55

Cols. Whetstone 55, Cols. Centennial 50

Findlay 49, Tol. St. John’s 48

Gibsonburg 42, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 31

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 55, St. Clairsville 51

Grove City 53, Hilliard Darby 40

Grove City Cent. Crossing 75, West 54

Hilliard Davidson 55, Cols. Upper Arlington 41

London 48, Dublin Scioto 41

Loudonville 76, Richmond Hts. 37

Morral Ridgedale 40, Bucyrus Wynford 39, OT

Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 47, Arlington 40

Mt. Orab Western Brown 43, New Richmond 37

Mt. Vernon 52, Lexington 47

N. Can. Hoover 47, New Philadelphia 36

New Concord John Glenn 55, Warsaw River View 52

New Lexington 43, Coshocton 29

New Washington Buckeye Cent. 41, Galion 26

Newark 59, Lancaster 40

Plymouth 39, New London 36

Powell Olentangy Liberty 65, Cols. DeSales 51

Ravenna 60, Mogadore 55

Rayland Buckeye 64, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 62

Tiffin Calvert 78, Sandusky St. Mary 48

Westerville N. 48, Delaware Hayes 42

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 59, Martins Ferry 51

Zanesville W. Muskingum 75, Crooksville 64

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 55, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 44

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/