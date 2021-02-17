Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ashville Teays Valley 71, Amanda-Clearcreek 36

Cols. Africentric 57, Marion Elgin 17

Coshocton 76, Byesville Meadowbrook 46

Dublin Scioto 64, Cols. Franklin Hts. 17

E. Cle. Shaw 45, Wickliffe 43

Newark 64, Cols. Mifflin 19

Salem 40, Alliance Marlington 31

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division I=

Region 2=

Tol. Start 43, Sandusky 37

Region 3=

Canal Winchester 61, Delaware Hayes 52

Gahanna Lincoln 57, Mt. Vernon 25

Marion Harding 61, Dublin Jerome 26

Pickerington Cent. 55, Pataskala Licking Hts. 31

Powell Olentangy Liberty 57, Pickerington N. 42

Reynoldsburg 78, Westerville Cent. 25

Worthington Kilbourne 38, Lancaster 31

Region 4=

Centerville 81, Piqua 28

Miamisburg 35, Bellbrook 27

W. Chester Lakota W. 64, Kings Mills Kings 58

Division II=

Region 5=

Bay Village Bay 40, Mentor Lake Cath. 24

Can. South 53, Niles McKinley 7

Cle. Cent. Cath. 46, Orange 35

Cortland Lakeview 50, Geneva 40

Gates Mills Hawken 46, Fairview 31

Jefferson Area 50, Painesville Harvey 28

Rocky River Lutheran W. 44, LaGrange Keystone 28

Struthers 48, Ashtabula Edgewood 40

Region 6=

Bellevue 72, Galion 30

Elida 41, Defiance 30

Granville 65, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 14

Lexington 42, Oak Harbor 36

Lima Bath 67, Maumee 8

Lima Shawnee 68, Van Wert 43

Ontario 50, Clyde 49

Parma Hts. Holy Name 43, Peninsula Woodridge 37

St. Marys Memorial 56, Celina 33

Vermilion 46, Norwalk 27

Region 7=

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 55, St. Clairsville 51

Uhrichsville Claymont 32, Carrollton 28

Division III=

Region 9=

Canfield S. Range 53, Mantua Crestwood 14

Columbiana Crestview 41, Atwater Waterloo 27

Creston Norwayne 63, Oberlin 15

Massillon Tuslaw 53, Wellington 23

Youngs. Liberty 70, Kirtland 60

Region 10=

Gahanna Cols. Academy 34, Centerburg 28

Region 11=

Albany Alexander 56, Williamsport Westfall 32

Seaman N. Adams 66, Lynchburg-Clay 47

Quarterfinal=

Frankfort Adena 47, McDermott Scioto NW 43

New Lexington 51, Leesburg Fairfield 47

Wheelersburg 45, Portsmouth W. 38

Region 12=

Baltimore Liberty Union 54, Milford Center Fairbanks 47

Mt. Gilead 49, Bishop Ready 20

Division IV=

Region 13=

Beallsville 33, Newcomerstown 32

Caldwell 53, Toronto 41

Hannibal River 53, Malvern 42

Leetonia 58, Middlefield Cardinal 48

Sarahsville Shenandoah 46, Strasburg-Franklin 28

Shadyside 72, Bridgeport 18

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 65, Bowerston Conotton Valley 15

Zanesville Rosecrans 39, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 23

Region 14=

Continental 56, Arlington 37

Cory-Rawson 36, Bluffton 34

Elmore Woodmore 73, Tol. Emmanuel Baptist 17

Holgate 52, Ft. Jennings 26

Leipsic 49, Delphos St. John’s 48

McComb 61, Pandora-Gilboa 22

Miller City 42, Hamler Patrick Henry 16

Ottoville 66, Pettisville 17

Pioneer N. Central 32, W. Unity Hilltop 23

Tol. Ottawa Hills 62, Gibsonburg 21

Van Wert Lincolnview 54, Edgerton 23

Vanlue 42, Oregon Stritch 24

Region 15=

Danville 53, Northside Christian 23

Region 16=

Botkins 39, Houston 26

Russia 61, Sidney Lehman 25

Troy Christian 44, Spring. Cath. Cent. 37

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Tipp City Tippecanoe vs. Day. Stivers, ppd. to Feb 17th.

___

