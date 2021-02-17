Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aledo (Mercer County) 50, Annawan 39
Algonquin (Jacobs) 56, Burlington Central 32
Barrington 54, Conant 44
Bartlett 66, Streamwood 22
Biggsville West Central 44, ROWVA/Williamsfield co-op (BKB) 41
Chicago Christian 43, Walther Christian Academy 40
Coal City 29, Herscher 25
Crystal Lake Central 43, Prairie Ridge 33
Deerfield 57, Glenbrook North 27
Downers North 44, Downers South 28
East Peoria 55, Bartonville (Limestone) 49
Evanston Township 61, Maine East 33
Fieldcrest 55, Fisher 32
Fremd 52, Schaumburg 19
Geneseo 72, Rock Island 52
Geneva 52, St. Charles North 40
Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 47, Mendota 19
Glenbard East 54, Elgin 21
Glenbard North 70, Batavia 59
Glenbard West 64, Willowbrook 38
Grayslake Central 51, Round Lake 41
Hersey 76, Buffalo Grove 33
Hononegah 60, Rockford Jefferson 26
Huntley 40, Crystal Lake South 26
Joliet West 49, Joliet Central 36
Lake Forest 56, Waukegan 39
Lake Park 72, Wheaton North 58
Lena-Winslow 44, East Dubuque 36
Libertyville 55, Mundelein 8
Lincoln-Way East 35, Lincoln Way Central 32
Machesney Park Harlem 65, Belvidere 17
Maine South 80, Maine West 53
Marist 49, St. Ignatius 32
Minooka 44, Yorkville 35
Mother McAuley 49, Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 26
Naperville Neuqua Valley 73, Metea Valley 40
New Trier 48, Niles North 15
Niles West 42, Vernon Hills 39
Oak Park River Forest 46, Berwyn-Cicero Morton 29
Pekin 40, Canton 29
Plainfield North 55, Aurora (West Aurora) 51
Prospect 48, Rolling Meadows 26
Providence 51, Joliet Catholic 48
Ridgewood 51, Wethersfield 42
Rockford Guilford 88, Rockford East 24
St. Charles East 40, Wheaton Warrenville South 26
Sterling 74, East Moline United 33
Stevenson 56, Warren 29
Washington 45, Morton 37
Wauconda 63, Grant 31
York 44, Hinsdale South 16
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
DePue vs. Hinckley-Big Rock, ccd.
Lisle vs. Manteno, ccd.
Macomb vs. Abingdon, ccd.
Okawville vs. Salem, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/