Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aledo (Mercer County) 50, Annawan 39

Algonquin (Jacobs) 56, Burlington Central 32

Barrington 54, Conant 44

Bartlett 66, Streamwood 22

Biggsville West Central 44, ROWVA/Williamsfield co-op (BKB) 41

Chicago Christian 43, Walther Christian Academy 40

Coal City 29, Herscher 25

Crystal Lake Central 43, Prairie Ridge 33

Deerfield 57, Glenbrook North 27

Downers North 44, Downers South 28

East Peoria 55, Bartonville (Limestone) 49

Evanston Township 61, Maine East 33

Fieldcrest 55, Fisher 32

Fremd 52, Schaumburg 19

Geneseo 72, Rock Island 52

Geneva 52, St. Charles North 40

Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 47, Mendota 19

Glenbard East 54, Elgin 21

Glenbard North 70, Batavia 59

Glenbard West 64, Willowbrook 38

Grayslake Central 51, Round Lake 41

Hersey 76, Buffalo Grove 33

Hononegah 60, Rockford Jefferson 26

Huntley 40, Crystal Lake South 26

Joliet West 49, Joliet Central 36

Lake Forest 56, Waukegan 39

Lake Park 72, Wheaton North 58

Lena-Winslow 44, East Dubuque 36

Libertyville 55, Mundelein 8

Lincoln-Way East 35, Lincoln Way Central 32

Machesney Park Harlem 65, Belvidere 17

Maine South 80, Maine West 53

Marist 49, St. Ignatius 32

Minooka 44, Yorkville 35

Mother McAuley 49, Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 26

Naperville Neuqua Valley 73, Metea Valley 40

New Trier 48, Niles North 15

Niles West 42, Vernon Hills 39

Oak Park River Forest 46, Berwyn-Cicero Morton 29

Pekin 40, Canton 29

Plainfield North 55, Aurora (West Aurora) 51

Prospect 48, Rolling Meadows 26

Providence 51, Joliet Catholic 48

Ridgewood 51, Wethersfield 42

Rockford Guilford 88, Rockford East 24

St. Charles East 40, Wheaton Warrenville South 26

Sterling 74, East Moline United 33

Stevenson 56, Warren 29

Washington 45, Morton 37

Wauconda 63, Grant 31

York 44, Hinsdale South 16

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

DePue vs. Hinckley-Big Rock, ccd.

Lisle vs. Manteno, ccd.

Macomb vs. Abingdon, ccd.

Okawville vs. Salem, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/