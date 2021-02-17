Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. Hoban 71, Barberton 48

Alliance 56, Alliance Marlington 53

Ashland 71, Millersburg W. Holmes 55

Bishop Watterson 55, Marysville 39

Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 61, Parma Padua 48

Can. McKinley 96, Wooster 62

Chagrin Falls 45, Gates Mills Hawken 43

Chardon 80, Kirtland 60

Dalton 75, Berlin Hiland 62

Hartville Lake Center Christian 63, Akr. Springfield 60

Independence 65, Elyria Cath. 52

Kidron Cent. Christian 46, Mansfield Temple Christian 38

Mayfield 57, Hudson 53

Medina 77, Avon 67

N. Ridgeville 67, LaGrange Keystone 56

New Albany 64, Cols. Franklin Hts. 28

Norton 65, Creston Norwayne 47

Parma Hts. Holy Name 88, Fairview 76

Pataskala Watkins Memorial 54, Hilliard Darby 51

STVM 67, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 54

Streetsboro 62, Peninsula Woodridge 54

Uniontown Lake 47, Louisville 38

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Akr. East vs. Tallmadge, ccd.

Attica Seneca E. vs. Old Fort, ccd.

Bellefontaine vs. W. Carrollton, ccd.

Beloit W. Branch vs. Atwater Waterloo, ccd.

Brooke, W.Va. vs. Wintersville Indian Creek, ccd.

Cadiz Harrison Cent. vs. Linsly, W.Va., ccd.

Cambridge vs. Cle. John Marshall, ccd.

Can. Cent. Cath. vs. Apple Creek Waynedale, ccd.

Canal Fulton Northwest vs. Orrville, ccd.

Cle. Hts. vs. Warrensville Hts., ccd.

Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant vs. Ironton, ppd.

Cols. Bexley vs. W. Jefferson, ccd.

Cols. Briggs vs. Galloway Westland, ppd.

Cols. Centennial vs. Lewis Center Olentangy, ppd.

Cuyahoga Falls CVCA vs. Wooster Triway, ccd.

Defiance Ayersville vs. Liberty Center, ccd.

Dublin Scioto vs. Westerville N., ppd. to Feb 17th.

E. Liverpool vs. Salem, ppd.

Elyria Open Door vs. Lakeside Danbury, ccd.

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley vs. Carrollton, ccd.

Green vs. Massillon Perry, ccd.

Grove City Cent. Crossing vs. Ashville Teays Valley, ccd.

Howard E. Knox vs. Cardington-Lincoln, ccd.

Hubbard vs. Warren Howland, ccd.

Ironton St. Joseph vs. Portsmouth Sciotoville, ppd.

Leetonia vs. Wellsville, ppd.

Lima Shawnee vs. Ottoville, ppd.

Marion Pleasant vs. Cols. Africentric, ppd.

Mt. Victory Ridgemont vs. Cory-Rawson, ccd.

N. Jackson Jackson-Milton vs. Columbiana, ccd.

N. Olmsted vs. Avon Lake, ccd.

New Lebanon Dixie vs. Day. Christian, ccd.

Niles McKinley vs. Mineral Ridge, ppd.

Norwalk St. Paul vs. Castalia Margaretta, ccd.

Pataskala Licking Hts. vs. Westerville S., ccd.

Perrysburg vs. Maumee, ccd.

Sandusky vs. Oberlin, ccd.

Shaker Hts. vs. Lorain, ccd.

Sherwood Fairview vs. Montpelier, ppd.

Sparta Highland vs. Delaware Buckeye Valley, ccd.

Steubenville Cath. Cent. vs. Rayland Buckeye, ccd.

Steubenville vs. Richmond Edison, ppd. to Feb 17th.

Thomas Worthington vs. Cols. Linden-McKinley, ccd.

Twinsburg vs. Youngs. East, ppd. to Feb 17th.

Wadsworth vs. Medina Highland, ccd.

Wellington vs. Centerburg, ccd.

Westerville Cent. vs. Worthington Christian, ccd.

Westerville N. vs. Delaware Olentangy Berlin, ccd.

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne vs. Holland Springfield, ppd. to Feb 17th.

Youngs. Chaney High School vs. Copley, ccd.

Youngs. Mooney vs. Canfield S. Range, ccd.

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley vs. Navarre Fairless, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/