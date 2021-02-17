Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abington Heights 52, Delaware Valley 17
Aliquippa 51, Avonworth 48
Allentown Central Catholic 58, Allentown Allen 50
Antietam 52, Brandywine Heights 34
Baldwin 65, Moon 47
Beaver Falls 37, Neshannock 29
Bedford 56, Central Martinsburg 39
Belle Vernon 78, Yough 45
Boiling Springs 67, Big Spring 52
Bradford 56, Central Martinsburg 39
Brownsville 51, Bethlehem Center 39
Butler 82, Hampton 73
Cambridge Springs 62, Union City 34
Carlynton 51, Northgate 42
Cedar Cliff 54, Hershey 51
Central Bucks South 62, Bensalem 48
Central Dauphin 68, Cumberland Valley 58
Chartiers Valley 83, Trinity 67
Chartiers-Houston 61, Fort Cherry 53
Chester 55, Penn Wood 51
Christopher Dock 56, Jenkintown 46
Clearfield 45, Clarion-Limestone 40
Coatesville 70, West Chester Henderson 46
Cochranton 59, Saegertown 47
Conneaut Area 68, Titusville 43
Constitution 69, Engineering And Science 54
Council Rock North 54, Central Bucks West 51
Coventry Christian 58, West Chester Christian 43
Crestwood 61, Berwick 48
Delco Christian 68, The Christian Academy 56
Downingtown East 66, Avon Grove 58
Eisenhower M/hs 65, Maplewood 45
Erie 74, Meadville 55
Erie McDowell 73, Erie Cathedral Prep 54
Exeter 80, Twin Valley 58
Frazier 58, Charleroi 46
Gateway 60, South Fayette 49
Geibel Catholic 61, Mapletown 26
Germantown Academy 69, Haverford School 68, 2OT
Governor Mifflin 44, Berks Catholic 40
Greensburg Central Catholic 89, Winchester Thurston 71
Hamburg 46, Schuylkill Valley 42
Harbor Creek 47, Fairview 38
Hatboro-Horsham 36, William Tennent 33
Hickory 74, Sharon 40
Holy Redeemer 49, Hazleton Area 37
Hopewell 56, Beaver Area 44
Jeannette 65, Valley 40
Kennedy Catholic 89, Rocky Grove 65
Kiski Area 71, Leechburg 64
Lackawanna Trail 69, Susquehanna 61
Lakeview 57, West Middlesex 50
Lancaster McCaskey 56, Cedar Crest 42
Latin Charter 64, Philadelphia George Washington 43
Laurel 76, Mohawk 48
Laurel Highlands 64, Norwin 52
Lehighton 49, Tamaqua 27
Life Center Academy, N.J. 84, King’s Academy 39
Lincoln Park Charter 67, Quaker Valley 64
Loyalsock 78, Central Columbia 51
Manheim Central 61, ELCO 32
Marian Catholic 64, Mahanoy Area 52
Mechanicsburg 54, Red Land 15
Mercyhurst Prep 61, Seneca 35
Meyersdale 83, Rockwood 74
Moshannon Valley 49, Claysburg-Kimmel 48
Mount Calvary 65, West Shore 35
Mount Lebanon 66, Allderdice 49
Neshaminy 57, Holy Ghost Prep 44
Neumann-Goretti 63, Conwell Egan 32
New Brighton 46, Seton-LaSalle 45
North East 72, Northwestern 68, OT
Northern Bedford 67, Williamsburg 57
Northwest Area 64, Benton 35
Octorara 75, Garden Spot 71
Oley Valley 60, Kutztown 41
Palmerton 72, Northern Lehigh 31
Penn-Trafford 74, Greensburg Salem 44
Philadelphia MC&S 69, Bartram 38
Pittsburgh Central Catholic 55, Highlands 53
Plymouth-Whitemarsh 64, Souderton 31
Pottsville 58, Panther Valley 46
Punxsutawney 50, Homer-Center 47
Reading 62, West Lawn Wilson 60
Ringgold 59, Connellsville 47
Riverside 65, Lakeland 55
Rochester 67, Pittsburgh Nazareth Prep 47
Salisbury 44, Emmaus 37
Sankofa Freedom 70, Penn Treaty 35
Scranton 67, Valley View 53
Scranton Holy Cross 58, Mid Valley 46
Scranton Prep 56, West Scranton 41
Serra Catholic 80, Clairton 67
Shade 66, Salisbury-Elk Lick 30
Sharpsville 77, Wilmington 23
Shenango 58, Springdale 38
Shippensburg 81, James Buchanan 48
South Park 84, Ligonier Valley 54
South Side 85, Burgettstown 43
Southern Lehigh 67, Saucon Valley 63
Susquehanna Township 78, Camp Hill 58
Upper Moreland 72, Quakertown 48
Warren 60, Fort Leboeuf 53
Wellsboro 76, Williamson 40
Western Beaver 62, Propel Montour High School 30
Westinghouse 47, Carrick 44
Wilkes-Barre Area 66, Wyoming Valley West 57
Williams Valley 47, Lourdes Regional 24
Williamsport 69, Central Mountain 60
Wyoming Area 66, Nanticoke Area 64
Wyoming Seminary 27, Hanover Area 20
Wyomissing 56, Tulpehocken 41
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Blackhawk vs. Montour, ppd.
Brashear vs. Pittsburgh Obama, ppd.
Dunmore vs. Carbondale, ppd.
Imani Christian Academy vs. Eden Christian, ppd.
Mountain View vs. Old Forge, ppd.
New Castle vs. Farrell, ppd.
Pittston Area vs. Tunkhannock, ppd.
Steel Valley vs. East Allegheny, ppd.
Troy vs. Towanda, ppd.
Woodland Hills vs. McKeesport, ppd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Berlin-Brothersvalley 45, Southern Fulton 33
Berwick 47, Crestwood 39
Big Spring 53, Boiling Springs 15
California 60, Frazier 37
Cambridge Springs 39, Franklin 34
Cardinal O’Hara 44, Archbishop Wood 38
Cedar Cliff 38, Hershey 34
Central Valley 51, Freedom Area 42
Central York 49, Red Lion 31
Charleroi 59, Brownsville 29
Cochranton 53, Maplewood 52
Conrad Weiser 34, Muhlenberg 24
Council Rock South 43, Pennridge 40
Cumberland Valley 54, Central Dauphin 51
ELCO 54, Manheim Central 53
East Allegheny 48, Avonworth 42
Eden Christian 43, Union 36
Forest Hills 68, Bishop Carroll 48
Fox Chapel 65, Kiski Area 35
Germantown Academy 59, Springside Chestnut Hill 20
Governor Mifflin 50, Berks Catholic 45
Greensburg Central Catholic 64, Jeannette 5
Gwynedd Mercy 48, Villa Joseph Marie 40
Highlands 65, Derry 48
Holy Redeemer 51, Wyoming Seminary 31
Keystone Oaks 47, Shady Side Academy 33
Kutztown 39, Tulpehocken 20
Lancaster Catholic 51, Solanco 26
Lincoln Park Charter 68, West Allegheny 28
Loyalsock 52, Tyrone 41
Midd-West 42, Milton 40
Minersville 65, Panther Valley 46
Monessen 33, Mapletown 21
Mount Lebanon 55, Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 50
Mount Pleasant 55, Ligonier Valley 21
Mount St. Joseph 46, Villa Maria 45
Nanticoke Area 56, Hanover Area 9
Northern York 36, Greencastle Antrim 32
Northwestern Lehigh 47, Whitehall 30
Palmerton 58, Northern Lehigh 50
Pen Argyl 47, Moravian Academy 16
Penn-Trafford 56, Seneca Valley 34
Pittsburgh Obama 55, Brashear 29
Pittston Area 31, Carbondale 25
Riverside 69, Lakeland 31
Schuylkill Valley 44, Hamburg 22
Southmoreland 55, Albert Gallatin 52
Springdale 25, Valley 10
Thomas Jefferson 51, Connellsville 27
Trinity 96, Uniontown 19
Union 41, North Clarion 40
Upper Dublin 49, Abington 40
Upper St. Clair 49, Hempfield 32
Waynesburg Central 52, McGuffey 48
West Greene 55, Jefferson-Morgan 14
West Lawn Wilson 52, Salisbury 22
West Perry 58, Waynesboro 20
Westinghouse def. Carrick, forfeit
Wilkes-Barre Area 42, Wyoming Valley West 35
Williams Valley 62, Lourdes Regional 43
Woodland Hills 41, Franklin Regional 31
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Beaver Area vs. Ambridge, ppd.
Bellefonte vs. Dubois, ppd.
Harrisburg vs. Altoona, ccd.
Hillcrest Christian Academy vs. Propel Braddock Hills, ppd.
Hollidaysburg vs. Bishop Guilfoyle, ccd.
Montrose vs. Elk Lake, ppd.
Towanda vs. Troy, ppd.
Tunkhannock vs. Northeast Bradford, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/