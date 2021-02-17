Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Barrington 51, Conant 46

Bolingbrook 42, Lockport 28

Bradley-Bourbonnais 65, Andrew 60

Burlington Central 56, Algonquin (Jacobs) 38

Canton 52, Pekin 41

Cary-Grove 54, Hampshire 47

Centralia 55, Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 2

DeKalb 55, Waubonsie Valley 49

Decatur MacArthur 82, Eisenhower 69

Donovan 39, Kankakee Grace Christian 34

Downers North 58, Downers South 48

Dundee-Crown 57, McHenry 37

East Dubuque 59, Galena 51

East Peoria 73, Bartonville (Limestone) 67, OT

Eureka 85, Tremont 35

Fenwick 84, Montini 54

Fremd 45, Schaumburg 33

Fulton 62, Sherrard 43

Gardner-South Wilmington 58, Grant Park 50

Geneseo 72, Rock Island 52

Glenbard South 58, West Chicago 47

Glenbard West 64, Willowbrook 38

Glenbrook South 62, Highland Park 29

Grayslake North 68, Antioch 67

Harvest Christian Academy 59, Christian Liberty Academy 42

Herscher 64, Coal City 51

Hersey 70, Buffalo Grove 66

Homewood-Flossmoor 84, Sandburg 52

Huntley 40, Crystal Lake South 26

Lake Forest 56, Carmel 44

Maine South 67, Maine West 44

Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 55, Nazareth 35

Maroa-Forsyth 63, Athens 47

Metamora 71, Dunlap 37

Minooka 56, Yorkville 46

Moline 69, Quincy 51

Naperville North 57, Naperville Central 49

Niles Notre Dame 52, St. Patrick 45

Niles West 73, Vernon Hills 67

Oak Park River Forest 85, Berwyn-Cicero Morton 71

Ottawa Marquette 55, Woodland 28

Palatine 59, Hoffman Estates 40

Pecatonica 83, Pearl City 31

Plainfield North 53, Aurora (West Aurora) 45

Porta-Ashland-Chandlerville Central 61, Auburn 35

Prairie Ridge 49, Crystal Lake Central 39

Putnam County 82, Midland 69

Quincy Notre Dame 52, St. Patrick 45

Richwoods 54, Normal Community 51

Riverdale 79, Morrison 46

Riverside-Brookfield 78, Elmwood Park 59

Rockford Auburn 47, Belvidere North 23

Scales Mound 73, River Ridge 42

Stagg 60, Lincoln Way West 56

Warrensburg-Latham 75, Clinton 53

Washington 58, Morton 57

Wauconda 61, Grant 50

Wethersfield 62, Woodhull-AlWood (Ridgewood) 60

Williamsville 49, New Berlin 45

York 41, Hinsdale South 21

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Calhoun vs. Jacksonville Routt, ccd.

Carmi White County vs. Johnston City, ccd.

Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) vs. Harvey Thornton, ccd.

DuQuoin vs. Sparta, ccd.

Glenbard East vs. Elgin, ccd.

Hamilton County vs. Fairfield, ccd.

Mattoon vs. Teutopolis, ccd.

Mt. Carmel vs. Flora, ppd.

Naperville Neuqua Valley vs. Metea Valley, ccd.

Princeton vs. Hall, ccd.

Red Hill vs. Casey-Westfield, ppd.

St. Rita vs. St. Ignatius, ccd.

Tinley Park vs. Reavis, ccd.

Tri-County vs. Blue Ridge, ppd.

West Frankfort vs. Murphysboro/Elverado, ccd.

Zeigler-Royalton vs. Sesser-Valier, ppd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Algonquin (Jacobs) 56, Burlington Central 32

Barrington 54, Conant 44

Bartlett 66, Streamwood 22

Chicago Christian 43, Walther Christian Academy 40

Deerfield 57, Glenbrook North 27

Downers North 44, Downers South 28

East Peoria 55, Bartonville (Limestone) 49

Fieldcrest 55, Fisher 32

Geneva 52, St. Charles North 40

Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 47, Mendota 19

Glenbard East 54, Elgin 21

Grayslake Central 51, Round Lake 41

Lena-Winslow 44, East Dubuque 36

Libertyville 55, Mundelein 8

Lincoln-Way East 35, Lincoln Way Central 32

Machesney Park Harlem 65, Belvidere 17

Maine South 80, Maine West 53

Marist 49, St. Ignatius 32

Minooka 44, Yorkville 35

Mother McAuley 49, Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 26

New Trier 48, Niles North 15

Niles West 42, Vernon Hills 39

Oak Park River Forest 46, Berwyn-Cicero Morton 29

Plainfield North 55, Aurora (West Aurora) 51

Providence 51, Joliet Catholic 48

Rockford Guilford 88, Rockford East 24

Sterling 74, East Moline United 33

Washington 45, Morton 37

Wauconda 63, Grant 31

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/