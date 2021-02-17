Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Barrington 51, Conant 46
Bolingbrook 42, Lockport 28
Bradley-Bourbonnais 65, Andrew 60
Burlington Central 56, Algonquin (Jacobs) 38
Canton 52, Pekin 41
Cary-Grove 54, Hampshire 47
Centralia 55, Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 2
DeKalb 55, Waubonsie Valley 49
Decatur MacArthur 82, Eisenhower 69
Donovan 39, Kankakee Grace Christian 34
Downers North 58, Downers South 48
Dundee-Crown 57, McHenry 37
East Dubuque 59, Galena 51
East Peoria 73, Bartonville (Limestone) 67, OT
Eureka 85, Tremont 35
Fenwick 84, Montini 54
Fremd 45, Schaumburg 33
Fulton 62, Sherrard 43
Gardner-South Wilmington 58, Grant Park 50
Geneseo 72, Rock Island 52
Glenbard South 58, West Chicago 47
Glenbard West 64, Willowbrook 38
Glenbrook South 62, Highland Park 29
Grayslake North 68, Antioch 67
Harvest Christian Academy 59, Christian Liberty Academy 42
Herscher 64, Coal City 51
Hersey 70, Buffalo Grove 66
Homewood-Flossmoor 84, Sandburg 52
Huntley 40, Crystal Lake South 26
Lake Forest 56, Carmel 44
Maine South 67, Maine West 44
Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 55, Nazareth 35
Maroa-Forsyth 63, Athens 47
Metamora 71, Dunlap 37
Minooka 56, Yorkville 46
Moline 69, Quincy 51
Naperville North 57, Naperville Central 49
Niles Notre Dame 52, St. Patrick 45
Niles West 73, Vernon Hills 67
Oak Park River Forest 85, Berwyn-Cicero Morton 71
Ottawa Marquette 55, Woodland 28
Palatine 59, Hoffman Estates 40
Pecatonica 83, Pearl City 31
Plainfield North 53, Aurora (West Aurora) 45
Porta-Ashland-Chandlerville Central 61, Auburn 35
Prairie Ridge 49, Crystal Lake Central 39
Putnam County 82, Midland 69
Quincy Notre Dame 52, St. Patrick 45
Richwoods 54, Normal Community 51
Riverdale 79, Morrison 46
Riverside-Brookfield 78, Elmwood Park 59
Rockford Auburn 47, Belvidere North 23
Scales Mound 73, River Ridge 42
Stagg 60, Lincoln Way West 56
Warrensburg-Latham 75, Clinton 53
Washington 58, Morton 57
Wauconda 61, Grant 50
Wethersfield 62, Woodhull-AlWood (Ridgewood) 60
Williamsville 49, New Berlin 45
York 41, Hinsdale South 21
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Calhoun vs. Jacksonville Routt, ccd.
Carmi White County vs. Johnston City, ccd.
Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) vs. Harvey Thornton, ccd.
DuQuoin vs. Sparta, ccd.
Glenbard East vs. Elgin, ccd.
Hamilton County vs. Fairfield, ccd.
Mattoon vs. Teutopolis, ccd.
Mt. Carmel vs. Flora, ppd.
Naperville Neuqua Valley vs. Metea Valley, ccd.
Princeton vs. Hall, ccd.
Red Hill vs. Casey-Westfield, ppd.
St. Rita vs. St. Ignatius, ccd.
Tinley Park vs. Reavis, ccd.
Tri-County vs. Blue Ridge, ppd.
West Frankfort vs. Murphysboro/Elverado, ccd.
Zeigler-Royalton vs. Sesser-Valier, ppd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Algonquin (Jacobs) 56, Burlington Central 32
Barrington 54, Conant 44
Bartlett 66, Streamwood 22
Chicago Christian 43, Walther Christian Academy 40
Deerfield 57, Glenbrook North 27
Downers North 44, Downers South 28
East Peoria 55, Bartonville (Limestone) 49
Fieldcrest 55, Fisher 32
Geneva 52, St. Charles North 40
Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 47, Mendota 19
Glenbard East 54, Elgin 21
Grayslake Central 51, Round Lake 41
Lena-Winslow 44, East Dubuque 36
Libertyville 55, Mundelein 8
Lincoln-Way East 35, Lincoln Way Central 32
Machesney Park Harlem 65, Belvidere 17
Maine South 80, Maine West 53
Marist 49, St. Ignatius 32
Minooka 44, Yorkville 35
Mother McAuley 49, Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 26
New Trier 48, Niles North 15
Niles West 42, Vernon Hills 39
Oak Park River Forest 46, Berwyn-Cicero Morton 29
Plainfield North 55, Aurora (West Aurora) 51
Providence 51, Joliet Catholic 48
Rockford Guilford 88, Rockford East 24
Sterling 74, East Moline United 33
Washington 45, Morton 37
Wauconda 63, Grant 31
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/