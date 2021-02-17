Referee charged by English FA after squaring up to player

Sports
Associated Press17

LONDON (AP) — An English referee was charged with misconduct by the Football Association on Wednesday for angrily squaring up to a player during a third division match.

Darren Drysdale apologized for appearing to touch heads with Ipswich midfielder Alan Judge in a confrontation near the end of Tuesday’s game before being ushered away by another player.

“I fully understand that it is important for us as referees to maintain our composure throughout the game and always engage with players in a professional manner,” Drysdale said in a statement by England’s referees’ body. “I’m sorry that I did not do that last night and I can only apologize to Alan and Ipswich Town.”

Drysdale has until March 4 to provide a response to the FA charge.

The match between Ipswich and Northampton ended in a 0-0 draw. Judge had been protesting after being penalized by Drysdale for diving.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

AP sources: Chicago Cubs agree to deals with Workman, Strop

Associated Press

Twins bench coach Mike Bell takes leave for kidney cancer

Associated Press

AP sources: Chicago Cubs agree to deals with Workman, Strop

Associated Press