Primrose Retirement Community donates free lunches to Genesis

ZANESVILLE – The goodie bags consisted of things like sandwiches, vegetables, cookies, and candy. Primrose is very grateful for Genesis’ tendency to go above and beyond.

“They’re always there to do whatever needs to be done so; cleaning rooms and all of that stuff,” Primrose Resident Barbara Pittman said.

Pittman was also grateful because the donation gave many residents who are often locked inside something to do.

“It keeps us busy and associated with other people and that sort of thing and we’re just not isolated in our rooms although during the COVID, we were isolated in our rooms and that was pretty lonely so it’s nice now that we can get out and see other people,” Pittman said.

Primrose dropped off 100 lunches for Genesis.