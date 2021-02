Some American Electric Power customers in Zanesville are waking up in the dark Wednesday.

A-E-P says just over 1100 customers are without service on the north end of town.

Zanesville Police closed part of Maple Avenue at Kay Drive after a power pole was knocked down.

A-E-P says since crews arrived on the scene there are now 430 customers out of service. He says power is estimated to be restored by 10:00 a.m.