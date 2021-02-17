Phillies finalize deal with Brad Miller, sign Tony Watson

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — The Phillies have finalized a $3.5 million, one-year contract with infielder Brad Miller and a minor league deal with left-hander Tony Watson, who will attend spring training as a non-roster player.

Miller batted .232 with seven homers, 25 RBIs and an .807 OPS in 48 games with the St. Louis Cardinals last season. He batted .263 with 12 homers, 21 RBIs and a .941 OPS in 66 games with the Phillies in 2019.

Watson was 1-0 with two saves and a 2.50 ERA in 21 relief appearances for the San Francisco Giants last year. He allowed a .191 opposing average for the season.

To make room for Miller on the 40-man roster, right-handeder Seranthony Domínguez was placed on the 60-day injured list as he continues his recovery from Tommy John surgery.

___

