Marshall, Rice meet in conference play

Marshall (12-5, 6-4) vs. Rice (12-10, 6-8)

Tudor Fieldhouse, Houston; Friday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CUSA foes meet as Marshall battles Rice. Marshall beat Middle Tennessee by 11 at home in its last outing. Rice lost 89-66 on the road to Western Kentucky in its most recent game.

SUPER SENIORS: Marshall has relied heavily on its seniors. Taevion Kinsey, Jarrod West, Jannson Williams and Mikel Beyers have collectively accounted for 62 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 57 percent of all Thundering Herd points over the team’s last five games.TERRIFIC TAEVION: Kinsey has connected on 44.4 percent of the 36 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 12 over the last five games. He’s also made 80.7 percent of his free throws this season.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Thundering Herd have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Owls. Rice has an assist on 42 of 74 field goals (56.8 percent) across its past three games while Marshall has assists on 67 of 112 field goals (59.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Marshall offense has scored 82.5 points per game this season, ranking the Thundering Herd 11th among Division I teams. The Rice defense has allowed 73.3 points per game to opponents (ranked 232nd overall).

___

___

