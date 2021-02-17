Updated on Tuesday, 16 February 2021 at 9:36 PM EST:

WEDNESDAY: A stray snow shower possible during the late afternoon. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies during the early morning will give way to mostly cloudy skies during the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 27°. Northwest winds around 5 mph during the early morning, becoming east at 5-15 mph during the late morning and afternoon.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: A stray snow shower possible during the early evening, and then widely scattered snow showers possible during the late evening, and then widespread snow showers likely during the overnight, and then snow towards sunrise. Otherwise; mostly cloudy skies during the early evening will give way to cloudy skies during the late evening and overnight. Lows around 19°. East winds at 5-15 mph during the early evening, becoming northeast at 5-15 mph during the late evening and overnight. New snowfall accumulations less than an inch possible.

THURSDAY: Snow during the morning and early afternoon, and then widespread snow showers likely during the late afternoon. Otherwise; cloudy skies throughout the day. Highs around 33°. Northeast winds at 5-15 mph. New snowfall accumulations around 1-2 inches possible.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Widespread snow showers during the early evening, and then scattered snow showers possible during the late evening, and then isolated snow showers possible during the overnight. Otherwise; cloudy skies during the evening will give way to mostly cloudy skies during the overnight. Lows around 21°. New snowfall accumulations around an inch possible.

FRIDAY: Isolated snow showers possible during the morning, and then a stray snow shower possible during the afternoon. Otherwise; mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. Highs around 31°.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Slight chance of snow showers. Partly cloudy. Lows around 8°.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs around 26°.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows around 10°.

SUNDAY: Slight chance of rain showers and snow showers. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 38°.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Chance of rain showers and snow showers. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 28°.

MONDAY: Chance of rain showers and snow showers. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 36°.

MONDAY NIGHT: Chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 28°.

TUESDAY: Slight chance of rain showers and snow showers. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40°.

DISCUSSION:

On the latest weather map, an area of high pressure with a maximum central pressure of 1027 mb was located near Saint Louis, MO. A secondary area of high pressure was positioned over Minneapolis, MN with a maximum central pressure of 1026 mb. Meanwhile, the cloud cover in our region has since decreased, and temperatures are dropping quickly with a temperature of 2° already in Marion, OH, and 3° in Delaware, OH, with temperatures in the low to mid-teens in our region.

As we head through the overnight hours, mostly clear skies will likely allow for temperatures to drop quickly throughout the region. At the same time, the winds will likely diminish as well, though a faint northwesterly breeze may still be present. At this time, I am expecting that temperatures across our region will drop down to around -2° – 2°, with temperatures slightly cooler possible in some of the valley areas.

Clouds will likely be on the increase towards sunrise as our next system gets ready to move into the region. Mid-level clouds associated with our next system will work their way into the region, likely resulting in mostly cloudy skies by Wednesday Afternoon. This will be in response to a disturbance moving through Texas. This disturbance will then track through central Texas overnight tonight before triggering the development of our next low pressure – L2 down near the coast of Texas.

L2 will begin to track along the Gulf Coast on Wednesday Evening, and in doing so it will extend a trough of low pressure northeastwards along the western edge of the Appalachian Mountains. This will allow for precipitation to move northeastwards towards our region. A stray snow shower will be possible as we head into late Wednesday Afternoon and during the early evening hours. Widely scattered snow showers will be possible by the late evening hours. By this point, I am expecting cloudy skies across our region with temperatures likely reaching down to around 17° – 21° on Wednesday Night. During the overnight hours, the snow showers may become widespread, and then towards sunrise a near-steady to steady snow will likely be around our region.

New snowfall accumulations on Wednesday Night will likely be less than an inch, just given the late-in-the-night timing of this system. The near-steady to steady snow will continue as we head through Thursday Morning and into early Thursday Afternoon. However, at this time it appears that this will generally be a light snow. In additions, temperatures upwards of 31° – 35° will likely keep the liquid to ice ratio at around 1 to 10 inches. Thus, I am expecting snowfall accumulations of around 1-2 inches in our region on Thursday. The snow will likely become widespread (more scattered in nature) during the late afternoon hours and into the early evening before becoming scattered during the late evening, and then isolated during the overnight hours. Thus, an additional inch of snowfall accumulation will be possible in our region.

By Thursday Evening, L2 will have split, with the main center moving up the Appalachian Mountains and the new area L2A and L2B moving off the East Coast. As L2 moves up towards West Virginia during the late afternoon/early evening hours, there is the possibility of a brief change over to a wintry mix down along the Ohio River. At this time, I am not expecting that the wintry mixed precipitation will make it north of the Ohio River.

Isolated snow showers will remain possible as we head into Friday Morning, but I am not expecting much, if any, snowfall accumulation from these snow showers.

An area of high pressure will try to move over our region this weekend, and with it will likely come partly cloudy skies. Temperatures on Friday Night may try to drop down to around 6° – 10°, with high temperatures on Saturday likely to be around 24° – 28° with partly cloudy skies, and then down to around 8° – 12° as we head into Saturday Night.

Clouds will increase as our next system – L3 – gets ready to move towards our region. L3, however, may be bringing some warmer air, so at this time, I am expecting a chance of rain showers and snow showers from that system.

That’s your weather!

-Timmy

Connect with me:

Twitter: N/A

Facebook: WHIZ Meteorologist Timmy Albertson

E-Mail: talbertson@whizmediagroup.com