Wednesday’s Time Schedule

No. 17 Southern Cal vs. Arizona St., 8 p.m.

No. 19 Tennessee vs. South Carolina, 9 p.m.

No. 22 Loyola Chicago vs. Valparaiso, 8 p.m.

No. 23 Kansas at Kansas St., 8 p.m.

No. 1 UConn at St. John’s, 6 p.m.

No. 9 Maryland vs. Illinois, 1 p.m.

No. 12 South Florida vs. Cincinnati 7 p.m.

No. 19 DePaul vs. Xavier, 5 p.m.

No. 24 Northwestern vs. Nebraska, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Knicks at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Denver at Washington, 8 p.m.

Indiana at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Portland at New Orleans, 9 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Memphis, 9 p.m.

Miami at Golden State, 10 p.m.

Utah at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m.

Florida at Carolina, 5 p.m.

Ottawa at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Winnipeg at Edmonton, 10 p.m.