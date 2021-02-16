Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Barrington 51, Conant 46

Bolingbrook 42, Lockport 28

Bradley-Bourbonnais 65, Andrew 60

Burlington Central 56, Algonquin (Jacobs) 38

Canton 52, Pekin 41

Cary-Grove 54, Hampshire 47

Centralia 55, Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 2

DeKalb 55, Waubonsie Valley 49

Decatur MacArthur 82, Eisenhower 69

Downers North 58, Downers South 48

East Dubuque 59, Galena 51

East Peoria 73, Bartonville (Limestone) 67, OT

Fenwick 84, Montini 54

Fulton 62, Sherrard 43

Glenbard South 58, West Chicago 47

Glenbard West 64, Willowbrook 38

Grayslake North 68, Antioch 67

Harvest Christian Academy 59, Christian Liberty Academy 42

Hersey 70, Buffalo Grove 66

Homewood-Flossmoor 84, Sandburg 52

Huntley 40, Crystal Lake South 26

Maine South 67, Maine West 44

Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 55, Nazareth 35

Maroa-Forsyth 63, Athens 47

Metamora 71, Dunlap 37

Minooka 56, Yorkville 46

Naperville North 57, Naperville Central 49

Niles Notre Dame 52, St. Patrick 45

Ottawa Marquette 55, Woodland 28

Plainfield North 53, Aurora (West Aurora) 45

Putnam County 82, Midland 69

Quincy Notre Dame 52, St. Patrick 45

Riverdale 79, Morrison 46

Riverside-Brookfield 78, Elmwood Park 59

Rockford Auburn 47, Belvidere North 23

Scales Mound 73, River Ridge 42

Stagg 60, Lincoln Way West 56

Washington 58, Morton 57

Wauconda 61, Grant 50

Wethersfield 62, Woodhull-AlWood (Ridgewood) 60

Williamsville 49, New Berlin 45

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Glenbard East vs. Elgin, ccd.

Mt. Carmel vs. Flora, ppd.

Naperville Neuqua Valley vs. Metea Valley, ccd.

Princeton vs. Hall, ccd.

Red Hill vs. Casey-Westfield, ppd.

St. Rita vs. St. Ignatius, ccd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Deerfield 57, Glenbrook North 27

Downers North 44, Downers South 28

Fieldcrest 55, Fisher 32

Glenbard East 54, Elgin 21

Libertyville 55, Mundelein 8

Lincoln-Way East 35, Lincoln Way Central 32

Maine South 80, Maine West 53

Marist 49, St. Ignatius 32

New Trier 48, Niles North 15

Oak Park River Forest 46, Berwyn-Cicero Morton 29

Plainfield North 55, Aurora (West Aurora) 51

Rockford Guilford 88, Rockford East 24

Sterling 74, East Moline United 33

