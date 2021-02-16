Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Burton Berkshire 51, Orwell Grand Valley 31
Hilliard Davidson 39, Cols. Upper Arlington 34
OHSAA Playoffs=
Division II=
Region 8=
Hamilton Badin 52, Day. Chaminade Julienne 27
Division III=
Region 12=
Cin. Purcell Marian 59, Cin. Finneytown 14
Division IV=
Region 16=
Legacy Christian 56, Cin. Christian 22
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Newark vs. Cols. Mifflin, ppd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
