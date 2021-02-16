Shooting Occurred on Nancy Avenue

ZANESVILLE, Ohio-A shooting occurred Monday afternoon on Nancy and Cliffwood Avenue in Zanesville.

Zanesville Police Department responded at four o’clock to reports of shots fired. No one was injured in the crossfire.

“We received a call of suspicious vehicle and some shots fired. Officers did respond from the police department along with our detective bureau and they determined that there had been shots fired in that area. They started their investigation and collected some evidence there at Nancy and Cliffwood Avenue.”, police chief Tony Coury said of the incident.

A juvenile was taken into custody and is being questioned for potential involvement. The investigation is still in its earliest stages.

“We did take one car from the scene that had multiple bullets in it, we have officers on nancy avenue this morning that are looking for what we believe could’ve been bullet holes into a residence, so they’re over there investigating that. They’ll be able to determine from what we have at the scene, we have recovered one firearm.”, Coury said.

The department believes it may have been drug related but cannot confirm that theory at this time.