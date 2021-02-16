Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Evanston Township 54, Loyola 36

Glenbrook South 59, Libertyville 49

Hersey 62, Maine South 59

Hillcrest 61, Oak Lawn Community 27

Lemont 57, Blue Island Eisenhower 46

Niles North 62, Highland Park 45

Rockford Lutheran 98, Oregon 39

South Beloit 64, Harvest Christian Academy 52

Stevenson 63, Lake Forest Academy 34

Waubonsie Valley 58, Aurora (West Aurora) 46

Winnebago 57, Dixon 43

— GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Andrew 48, Bradley-Bourbonnais 43

Aurora Christian 68, Rosary 52

Dixon 63, Winnebago 57

Elmhurst Timothy Christian 57, Aurora Central Catholic 19

Freeport (Aquin) 53, Orangeville 32

Harvest Christian Academy 49, South Beloit 41

Lanark Eastland 53, Forreston 22

Libertyville 52, New Trier 30

Lincoln Way West 67, Stagg 56

Lincoln-Way East 35, Lincoln Way Central 32

Loyola 46, Evanston Township 36

Oak Lawn Community 58, Hillcrest 43

Oregon 44, Rockford Lutheran 40

Riverdale 51, Morrison 28

Sandwich 40, Somonauk 20

Schaumburg Christian 41, Rockford Christian Life 8

St. Francis 42, Elmwood Park 19

Stillman Valley 40, Rockford Christian 29

Sycamore 57, Burlington Central 43

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/