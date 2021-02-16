Mason Talks Snow Cleanups

ZANESVILLE, Ohio-The city of Zanesville has crews working tirelessly each snowstorm to keep the streets safe.

There are many ways an ordinary citizen can help crews keep the roads clean. Mayor Don Mason tells us more.

“It’s important for everybody to know that in order for us to effectively plow all the city streets, it’s a delicate dance to have vehicles not on the street for two reaosns. One is: so we can adequately plow but the second reason is we don’t wanna plow people in and occasionally you’ll see where a car has been sitting for two or three days and a person just can’t get to it.”, Mason told WHIZ.

Residents and business owners are also responsible for shoveling the sidewalks in front of their respective buildings. Mason says the city will take care of the rest.

“We ran nine crews last night through the icy weather conditions. Then after the ice we started salting, last night we used about 350 tons of salt for the storm. We have sufficient salt stored and we have more on order for the coming storm that’s gonna hit on Thursday.”, Mason continued.

The city of Zanesville has been hit by multiple snowstorms this winter and Mason is proud of the city’s response each time.