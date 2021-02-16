Illinois High School Girls Basketball Top 10 Poll

Here are the girls prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record, total points and last week’s rank.

Class 4A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Hersey (4) 3-0 56
2. Fremd (2) 2-0 52
3. Marist 0-0 48
4. Bolingbrook 3-0 40
5. Loyola 6-0 37
6. Stevenson 3-0 27
7. Benet 2-0 17
8. Mother McAuley 2-1 13
9. York 1-0 11
10. Homewood-Flossmoor 2-0 8

Others receiving votes: Belleville East 7. Normal Community 6. Nazareth 3. Libertyville 3. Rockford Guilford 1. Edwardsville 1.

Class 3A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Simeon (6) 0-0 60
2. Kenwood 0-0 47
3. Peoria Central 4-0 44
4. Burlington Central 4-0 39
5. Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 5-0 36
6. Galesburg 6-0 33
7. Rock Island 2-0 18
(tie) Chicago Heights Marian 2-2 18
9. Dunlap 4-0 17
10. Kankakee 1-0 15

Others receiving votes: Springfield Lanphier 2. Geneseo 1.

Class 2A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Riverdale (1) 3-0 66
2. Carterville (3) 4-0 52
3. Quincy Notre Dame (2) 2-1 49
4. Paris 4-0 38
5. Winnebago 4-1 34
6. Pleasant Plains (1) 1-1 28
(tie) Chicago Marshall (1) 0-0 28
8. Clinton 5-1 26
9. Tuscola 5-0 23
10. Fieldcrest 5-0 22

Others receiving votes: Seneca 17. Sullivan 12. Carlinville 10. Eureka 8. Sherrard 7. Massac County 7. Teutopolis 7. West Carroll 6. Knoxville 3. Bloomington Central Catholic 2. Petersburg PORTA 2. Watseka 2. Nashville 1.

Class 1A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Amboy (8) 3-0 80
2. Lanark Eastland 6-0 61
3. Brimfield 5-0 60
4. Shiloh 4-0 58
5. Aurora Christian 5-0 32
6. Jacksonville Routt 1-0 26
7. Greenfield 2-0 22
8. Abingdon (A.-Avon) 3-0 17
9. Catlin (Salt Fork) 3-0 16
10. Stockton 3-0 15

Others receiving votes: Arthur-Lovington-Hammond-Atwood 11. Mendon Unity 9. Fulton 7. Winchester 7. Neoga 6. Altamont 4. Princeville 3. Nokomis 2. Lewistown 2. Aquin 1. Gardner-South Wilmington 1.

———
