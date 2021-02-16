Crews Work to Clear Area Roads of Ice and Snow

The Ohio Department of Transpiration says it has 1,243 snow plow crews out all across the state plowing and treating state and U.S. routes outside of municipalities and all interstates.

This is a picture from the ODOT cameras on I-70 in Muskingum County.

The predicted heavy snowfall was knocked down due to sleet and ice overnight. Roads remains slick and icy in spots, although city, county and state crews have made major progress. Back roads remains ice and snow covered and slick.

1