COVID-19 Update: 1 death, 91 new cases in Muskingum County

ZANESVILLE, Ohio– The Muskingum County Joint Unified Command Center reported Tuesday another COVID-19 related death in the county.

Officials said a 77-year-old passed away with COVID-19 pneumonia.

The Command Center also reported 91 more residents have tested positive for COVID-19. This number breaks down as follows: 41 reported on 2/12, 23 reported on 2/13, 3 reported on 2/14, and 24 reported on 2/15.

There are currently 235 active cases of COVID-19 in Muskingum County with 13 hospitalizaitons.

So far, 10,792 in Muskingum County have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 3,175 have completed both doses of the vaccine.