Updated on Tuesday, 16 February 2021 at 12:24 AM EST:

TUESDAY: Isolated snow showers possible during the morning, and then a stray snow shower possible during the afternoon. Otherwise; mostly cloudy skies during the morning and early afternoon will give way to partly cloudy skies during the late afternoon. Highs around 24°. North winds at 5-15 mph during the early morning, becoming west at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the late morning and afternoon.

TUESDAY NIGHT: A stray snow shower possible during the early evening. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies during the early evening will give way to mostly clear skies during the late evening and overnight. Lows around 0°. West winds at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the early evening, becoming northwest around 5 mph during the late evening and overnight. Windchill values around -10° will be possible at times.

WEDNESDAY: A stray snow shower possible during the late afternoon. Otherwise; mostly clear skies during the early morning will give way to partly cloudy skies during the late morning and early afternoon, and then mostly cloudy skies during the late afternoon. Highs around 27°. Northwest winds around 5 mph during the early morning, becoming east at 5-15 mph during the late morning and afternoon.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: A stray snow shower possible during the evening, and then isolated snow showers possible during the overnight. Otherwise; mostly cloudy skies throughout the evening and overnight. Lows around 19°. East winds at 5-15 mph during the early evening, becoming northeast at 5-15 mph during the late evening and overnight.

THURSDAY: Isolated snow showers possible during the morning, and then widespread snow showers likely during the afternoon. Otherwise; mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. Highs around 33°. New snowfall accumulations around 1-2 inches possible.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Snow showers likely. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20°.

FRIDAY: Chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 32°.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Slight chance of snow showers. Partly cloudy. Lows around 12°.

SATURDAY: Slight chance of snow showers. Partly cloudy. Highs around 26°.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows around 10°.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs around 36°.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 28°.

MONDAY: Chance of rain showers and snow showers. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 36°.

DISCUSSION:

The wintry mix which has been around our region for much of the evening will try to transition back to snow within the next hour or two. However, by this point the system will be trying to exit the region. Thus, snowfall accumulations around an inch will be possible for the Zanesville area, whilst 1-2 inches will be possible for Licking and Coshocton County, and less than an inch possible for Noble and Morgan County.

850 mb (roughly 4,450 feet above ground level) have been above 32°F for much of the evening. Presently, temperatures at this height are around 40°F over our region, around 42°F near the Ohio River. Meanwhile, surface temperatures in our region have generally been in the mid-20s, but over the past hour or so have shown a slight increase, with temperatures near Caldwell in the lower-30s (this may even result in a brief period of rain for Noble County). As we head through the next couple of hours, 850 mb temperatures will begin to rapidly drop (they are already at 19°F near Cincinnati, OH), and this, combined with quickly dropping surface temperatures, will result in the mixed precipitation likely changing back over to snow.

By sunrise on Tuesday Morning, isolated snow showers will remain possible in the region as surface temperatures drop down to around 16° – 20°. Highs on Tuesday Afternoon will likely be around 22° – 26°, with the possibility of a stray snow shower on Tuesday Afternoon. Decreasing cloud cover on Tuesday Evening will likely result in mostly clear skies, and this could allow for overnight low temperatures on Tuesday Night to drop down to around -2° – 2° in our region.

That’s your weather!

-Timmy

Connect with me:

Twitter: N/A

Facebook: WHIZ Meteorologist Timmy Albertson

E-Mail: talbertson@whizmediagroup.com