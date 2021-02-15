The Top Twenty Five

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 14, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking

Record Pts Prv 1. Gonzaga (59) 20-0 1595 1 2. Baylor (5) 17-0 1541 2 3. Michigan 14-1 1469 3 4. Ohio St. 17-4 1402 4 5. Illinois 14-5 1311 6 6. Houston 17-2 1170 8 7. Virginia 15-3 1129 9 8. Alabama 17-5 1085 11 9. Oklahoma 13-5 1071 12 10. Villanova 13-3 1060 5 11. Iowa 15-6 910 15 12. Texas 13-5 885 13 13. West Virginia 14-6 836 14 14. Creighton 16-5 793 19 15. Texas Tech 14-6 791 7 16. Florida St. 11-3 624 17 17. Southern Cal 17-3 586 20 18. Virginia Tech 14-4 513 18 19. Tennessee 14-5 452 16 20. Missouri 13-5 412 10 21. Wisconsin 15-7 274 21 22. Loyola of Chicago 0-0 166 22 23. Kansas 15-7 140 – 24. Arkansas 16-5 111 – 25. San Diego St. 15-4 75 –

Others receiving votes: Oklahoma St. 71, Rutgers 49, Belmont 47, Louisville 40, Colorado 31, Oregon 30, Drake 22, Purdue 20, Clemson 17, LSU 16, Florida 16, UCLA 10, VCU 10, Saint Louis 5, Xavier 4, Toledo 2, Western Kentucky 2, North Carolina 2, UC Santa Barbara 1, BYU 1, Wichita St. 1, Wright St. 1, Utah St. 1.