The Latest: Osaka takes court in Australian Open quarters

Sports
Associated Press16

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The Latest on the Australian Open (all times local):

12:40 p.m.

The quarterfinals are underway at the Australian Open, with 2019 champion Naomi Osaka facing Hsieh Su-wei in the first match. The 35-year-old Hsieh is the oldest woman to make her Grand Slam quarterfinal debut.

Serena Williams, who is three wins away from a record-tying 24th major title, plays No. 2-seeded Simona Halep in the other women’s match Tuesday night.

On the men’s side, eight-time Australian champion Novak Djokovic plays Alexander Zverev and Grigor Dimitrov takes on 114th-ranked qualifier Aslan Karatsev.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

Brewers acquire outfielder Derek Fisher from Blue Jays

Associated Press

Duke’s Johnson is foregoing season, declaring for NBA draft

Associated Press

New Tennessee football coach Heupel brings 3 UCF assistants

Associated Press