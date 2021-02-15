The Latest: Crawford takes lead in combined at ski worlds

CORTINA D’AMPEZZO, Italy (AP) — The Latest from the skiing world championships (all times local): ___

12:45 p.m.

Canadian skier James Crawford holds a surprise lead after the super-G portion of the men’s combined at the world championships.

Crawford leads Alexis Pinturault by eight-hundredths of a second going into the decisive slalom leg at 3:20 p.m.

Crawford’s career-best result is sixth in a World Cup super-G in Kitzbühel last month.

Pinturault is the defending world champion and 2018 Olympic silver medalist.

The French skier is followed by a trio of Austrians who include Vincent Kriechmayr.

Kriechmayr has won gold in both previous men’s races at these worlds.

The men used the exact same course as the women in the first leg of their combined event.

___

11:00 a.m.

Federica Brignone leads Mikaela Shiffrin by six-hundredths of a second after the opening leg of the women’s combined at the world championships.

Brignone beat Elena Curtoni by 0.01 as Italy went 1-2 in the super-G portion with Shiffrin looming in third.

Brignone will open the decisive slalom portion at 2:10 p.m.

Home nation Italy has not won a medal in the first four events of the worlds.

Overall World Cup leader Petra Vlhova of Slovakia has to make up four-tenths on Brignone in the slalom.

Two-time combined world champion Wendy Holdener of Switzerland finished 0.97 behind.

___

